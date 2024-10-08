Why the future of biometrics must be privacy-first for widespread scaling and adoption

By Blaine Frederick, VP of Product at Alcatraz AI

In 2013, Apple revolutionized its flagship product with the launch of the iPhone 5s. This device included Touch ID, a fingerprint authentication feature that kept iPhones secure without compromising convenience or user experience. Four years later, Apple took this concept a step further, introducing Face ID, a biometric facial authentication system, to the iPhone.

Today, hundreds of millions of people rely on this technology, its powerful authentication capabilities obscured by the indelible convenience it provides.

However, as this technology expands beyond smartphones and into physical spaces, and businesses use it for everything from time and attendance tracking to high-security access control and frictionless employee access, people are increasingly concerned about privacy implications and potential misuse of their biometric data.

That’s why widespread scaling and adoption of biometric authentication technology must be privacy-first.

It’s possible. Here’s how.

Prioritize privacy-first implementation

The iPhone and similar technologies leveraging biometric authentication prove that people can be comfortable with biometric authentication. The difference between acceptance and rejection often comes from how the technology is implemented, communicated, and secured.

Put differently, a privacy-first approach that prioritizes user consent, data protection, and transparent practices can bridge the gap between the convenience users desire and the privacy they demand.

For most brands, a privacy-first approach includes:

Only collecting biometric information with users’ consent

Deploying data anonymization and encryption techniques

Ensuring the inability to reverse-engineer biometric data into identifiable information

Minimizing associated personally identifiable information (PII)

Start with privacy as the first principle and build capabilities within that framework. It’s the best way to maximize security and convenience while accounting for users’ fears and uncertainties.

Maintain robust systems and compliance

Biometric authentication functions like a password but with higher stakes.

With more than 24 billion account passwords stolen every year, users have plenty of reasons to be skeptical that their biometric information will be stored securely and used ethically. To be sure, biometric data, unlike passwords, can’t be “changed” if compromised but also can’t be easily misused, but that doesn’t absolve businesses from the responsibility to keep this information secure.

In response, companies must deploy robust security and compliance measures, including features like liveness detection, which verifies that the biometric data being submitted is from a live person and not a spoof or synthetic representation.

Companies can achieve this by:

Minimizing the amount of (PII) related to biometric profiles

Using anonymization techniques to separate biometric data from personal identifiers

Ensuring that stored biometric data cannot be reverse-engineered or reconstructed into identifiable information

Using secure identifiers (like badge numbers) instead of personal information to link biometrics to user accounts

Additionally, choose vendors with a demonstrated and documented record of remaining current with regulations and offer tools to help businesses maintain compliance.

Ensure transparent communication

Companies can make biometric authentication more trustworthy and less frightening. They should clearly articulate why biometrics are being used, how the data is being stored and processed, and what the company intends to do with it. It involves:

Developing a comprehensive privacy policy

Disseminating this policy both physically and electronically

Providing users with the option to opt-in or opt-out of biometric systems

Implementing mechanisms to collect and record user consent

Post clear and visible signage informing people about biometric data collection

This should not just be a one-time communication. Businesses leveraging biometric authentication technologies should provide regular updates to users about any changes to the purposes, processes, or procedures surrounding this technology’s use and proliferation.

Businesses can also consider training staff who interact with users about the biometric system, privacy policies, and how to address user concerns. When more people have the right information, it will be easier to communicate transparently and introduce new technological capabilities ethically.

The future is biometric

Biometrics are the present and future of authentication. Millions of people already embrace this technology to access their smartphones, bank accounts, and secure online services.

As the technology makes its way into our physical spaces, companies are responsible for ensuring that the future of biometric authentication is privacy-first in every way possible.

To achieve this, prioritize privacy-first implementation, maintain robust security and compliance systems, and ensure transparent communication with all stakeholders. This is the best way to maximize security and convenience without compromising users’ trust or privacy rights.

