Aware targets developers with tools for biometric identity verification

Aware is advancing its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond through new partnerships and technological innovations, despite an ongoing leadership transition.

The company recently announced a collaboration with Finema, a digital identity technology company based in Thailand, to deliver biometric digital identity tools across the Asia-Pacific market. The partnership aims to leverage Aware’s face, voice, and fingerprint recognition biometric modalities and Finema’s presence in the region to address the demand for scalable identity verification.

“We are tremendously excited to be partnering with Finema to bring the power of biometrics to their cutting edge, decentralized digital identity platform,” says Todd Jarvis, global head of partnerships at Aware.

“With 33 percent of Thai companies affected by fraud and other economic crimes in the past two years, we’re confident that this significant move to biometric authentication is just the start of a more secure, future-ready foundation for digital societies throughout the entire region.”

Biometric authentication on WordPress marketplace

In another notable development, Aware has made its biometric authentication technology available on the WordPress marketplace for website administrators to integrate biometric login features directly into their platforms.

The company says it introduced the biometric authentication plug-in, AwareID, for WordPress users looking for secure identity verification and fraud prevention.

This development follows a prior announcement of the AwareID cloud-based biometric authentication plug-in for WooCommerce.

“By making AwareID widely accessible on the WordPress Marketplace, we’re essentially opening the door to any business running on WordPress to implement an extremely user-friendly, web-browser based biometric authentication (facial recognition) solution in just a few minutes, with virtually no up-front infrastructure investments,” says Heidi Hunter, chief product officer at Aware.

“Being that WordPress is one of the largest content management companies in the world, we are excited to be launched into the marketplace, enabling businesses to securely onboard and go password free.”

Third-quarter results

Aware’s third-quarter 2024 financial results, released last month, highlight a company navigating challenges while positioning itself for growth. The company reported $4.2 million in quarterly revenue and $13.5 million in year-to-date revenue, supported by recurring revenue streams.

“With a robust pipeline, significant progress in product development and sales execution, and a recently secured $1.0 million booking with a European government, we are confident in our ability to close 2024 strong and leverage our business model to achieve double-digit recurring revenue growth and sustainable positive cash flow in the future,” says Aware’s exiting CEO, Robert Eckel.

Aware has parted ways with CEO Robert Eckel, who had been at the helm since 2019.

