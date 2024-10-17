FB pixel

Biometrics take center stage in daily life but privacy concerns loom: report

Respondents say more transparent communication would increase trust in biometrics
| Abigail Opiah
A new report reveals that biometric technology is becoming increasingly common in everyday life, with more than half of users relying on biometrics for daily authentication. According to the 2024 Biometrics Business Guide 2024: Consumer Trust Report from Aware, biometric authentication is being embraced on devices like smartphones and laptops, with more than 50 percent of all users now authenticating with biometrics daily, signaling widespread adoption in the near future. However, concerns remain about data privacy, with consumers seeking clear policies from service providers on how their biometric data is managed.

The report surveyed U.S. consumers to gauge their experiences and attitudes toward biometric technology. While security and convenience are driving the widespread use of biometrics, trust issues around data storage and management persist, as 41 percent of respondents either don’t trust companies at all or only slightly trust companies to responsibly manage their biometric data. Despite this, 62 percent say that trust issues are not worrying enough to keep them from using biometrics.

Better communication about the technology could improve consumers’ trust in biometrics, the report suggests.

“An overwhelming majority of respondents agree that biometric technology will become more prevalent over the next five years. This isn’t altogether surprising, given that consumers generally recognize biometrics’ superiority to passwords in the areas of security, convenience, and speed of access,” says Heidi Hunter, chief product officer at Aware.

“However, what’s remarkable is that a large percentage of respondents stated they are more willing to trust some organizations than others, based on a demonstrated ability to responsibly collect and manage biometric data. Clearly, the desire for convenience and speed is winning out, because the rise in use cases is expanding. But we think there’s a huge opportunity for brands to build on the benefits of offering biometrics by clearly communicating with consumers, addressing their concerns about data usage and offering alternative authentication options.”

The report also highlights varying levels of comfort with biometric usage in public spaces. While more than half of respondents are comfortable using biometrics at airports or stadiums, over 40 percent remain hesitant. Trust in the technology also varies across industries, with the banking sector leading in consumer trust, while the online gambling industry lags behind. Additionally, younger generations like Gen Z are more comfortable with biometrics compared to older groups. This is echoed by research released last year by Pymnts, which found that Gen Z’s favor biometric security over passwords.

In general, Aware predicts that biometric authentication will become a widely adopted, mainstream technology.

