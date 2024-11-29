FB pixel

CDPI and GEALC sign LOI to boost DPI in LATAM, Caribbean

Work to advance the development and implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in  Latin America and the Caribbean region is underway with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), and the Inter-American Network of Digital Government (Red GEALC).

The pair entered into a three-year partnership, formalizing the collaboration during the GEALC Network Annual Meeting in Brasília.

With the partnership, CDPI will host webinars and in-person workshops at GEALC’s annual meetings to share knowledge in digital transformation. Up to three regional or cross-border initiatives annually are set to benefit from CDPI’s “DPI as a Package Solution” framework, for deployment of interoperable and scalable digital systems. Additionally, CDPI says it will provide guidance as part of GEALC’s working groups on critical areas like data governance, artificial intelligence, digital identity, and cybersecurity.

CDPI is a pro bono technical architecture advisory organization within the International Institute of Information Technology – Bangalore (IIIT-B). Open-source digital public goods MOSIP and OpenG2P also sprung out of IIIT-Bangalore.

“This agreement between Gealc Network and CDPI will help Latin American and Caribbean countries advance in one of the central issues of digital transformation at the moment. It is based on a real need to achieve a concrete result that will improve people’s lives,” says Roberto Lopez, manager of the Inter-American Network of Digital Government.

The partnership emphasizes a shared commitment to open-source principles, and technology developed under the LoI will be released under open-source licenses, in a bid to enable other countries to adapt and implement these tools.

“Latin America and the Caribbean are at the forefront of embracing transformative digital solutions,” adds Daniel Abadie, head of partnerships of CDPI.

This collaboration with GEALC Network is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the region ‘s journey by providing tailored pro-bono support and insights drawn from our global experience.”

Latin America and the Caribbean are increasingly harnessing technology to strengthen public services, stimulate economic growth, and enhance security through DPI, encompassing initiatives such as national digital ID systems and the digitization of essential sectors like health and education.

