Eswatini unveils readiness report for digital ID, transformation push

The Kingdom of Eswatini has unveiled the findings of its first Digital Readiness Assessment, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The assessment highlights key opportunities for digital transformation in Eswatini and underscores the need for global partnerships to bridge connectivity gaps and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation push.

The Digital Readiness Assessment, conducted with technical support from the Southern Africa Research and Policy Centre (SEPARC), evaluates Eswatini’s readiness to leverage digital tools for economic growth, service delivery, and social inclusion. According to the report, Eswatini’s digital infrastructure shows significant potential, but challenges such as limited internet access, digital skills gaps, and infrastructure disparities remain barriers to achieving national connectivity goals.

“The findings in this report are key to the successful realization of the Eswatini Government Digital Transformation Strategy, as they provide fundamental insights into the digital public infrastructure foundational elements that need to be strengthened as we pave the way for integrated digital services,” says the country’s minister of ICT, Hon. Savannah Maziya.

“The insights from this assessment will help us craft policies and frameworks that support our national digital transformation agenda. It is encouraging that the findings of this DRA are aligned with the Government in Your Hand Strategy.”

The findings of the Digital Readiness Assessment will inform Eswatini’s national digital transformation strategy, which includes initiatives to expand broadband coverage to rural areas, develop a national digital identity system to improve access to public services, and strengthen cybersecurity and data governance frameworks.

Current state of digital access

Globally, 850 million people lack legal identity, according to World Bank estimates, including 470 million in sub-Saharan Africa. In Eswatini, efforts to address this gap are underway, with digital identity systems prioritized as a cornerstone of inclusion initiatives. During the period of 2021 to 2022, it was recorded that an average of 78 percent of eligible individuals over the age of 15 own an ID. Eswatini sat above the average with 88 percent of adults in the country recorded with government-issued IDs.

Eswatini has called for global partners to contribute expertise, funding, and technology to meet its ambitious digital goals, via the Eswatini Posts and Telecoms Corporation (EPTC), under the leadership of group managing director Themba Khumalo, ECOFIN Agency reports.

Eswatini’s efforts mirror trends across sub-Saharan Africa, where digital transformation is seen as a driver of sustainable development. World Bank data shows that increased digital adoption correlates with economic growth, better service delivery, and improved governance.

