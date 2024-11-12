Mastercard brings passkeys for ecommerce payments to UAE

Mastercard will roll out its passkey-enabled Click to Pay ecommerce feature in the United Arab Emirates through a partnership with Tap Payments. A release claims the Click to Pay with Payment Passkey service for secure ecommerce transactions as a global first for passkey payment tools, offering streamlined checkout processes and enhanced security.

Mastercard Click to Pay eliminates the need for one time passwords (OTPs) by enabling device-based biometric authentication via fingerprint or facial scan and data tokenization. Online shoppers don’t need to have an account or saved card-on-file with a merchant in order to use the biometric authentication function.

The Tap Payments deal follows similar announcements by Mastercard for India and the Asia-Pacific region. While Mastercard has expressed some caution about going too fast on passkey adoption, it has also been a relatively enthusiastic adopter, positioning passkeys as a crucial part of the megacorporation’s future. Its research has shown that 90 percent of consumers globally believe biometrics are more secure and convenient than passwords.

“Our partnership with Tap Payments introduces a new standard in secure, seamless online transactions,” says Maria Parpou, executive vice president of Mastercard Gateway, which will host the service. “By integrating Click to Pay with Payment Passkey, Mastercard is elevating the ecommerce experience, ensuring shoppers can transact confidently with ease, supported by technology that prioritizes both security and convenience.”

Mastercard will continue its steady ramp-up of passkey payments, following the UAE launch with expansions to other markets in the Middle East and Africa region, also with Tap Payments as a partner.

biometric payments | biometrics | ecommerce | Mastercard | passkeys | passwordless authentication | UAE