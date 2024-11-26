FB pixel

Reality Defender, TaskUs tackle deepfake fraud with AI detection Chrome integration

| Abigail Opiah
Reality Defender has partnered with TaskUs, a provider of outsourced digital services, to improve protection against deepfake fraud and harmful content. The collaboration aims to strengthen content moderation and customer service workflows for TaskUs clients by integrating Reality Defender’s AI detection tools.

The partnership introduces Reality Defender’s AI-powered detection capabilities into TaskUs’ content moderation and contact center operations through a Chrome browser integration. TaskUs will also embed Reality Defender’s multilingual audio deepfake detection tool into customer experience workflows, in a bid to help identify AI-generated voice forgeries and mitigate fraud risks.

“The threat of AI voice impersonation has moved from theoretical to a clear and present danger for businesses worldwide,” says Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender.

“In working with TaskUs, we’re combining Reality Defender’s advanced AI detection capabilities with their world-class content moderation and contact center operations to create a robust defense against deepfake fraud. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to secure digital communications and maintain trust in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

The partnership offers a dual-pronged approach: Reality Defender’s AI detection tools identify AI-generated content, in order for TaskUs experts to translate these insights into actionable strategies. The collaboration works to help safeguard clients’ content workflows and contact centers from the growing threat of AI-generated forgeries, ensuring trust, safety, and the preservation of brand integrity.

Rising threats from AI-generated content

Research shows 39 percent of U.S. users have altered their platform usage due to encounters with deepfakes, with social media serving as the primary source of AI disinformation.

For contact centers, AI-generated voice cloning technology presents a threat, enabling identity theft and high-stakes scams. Voice-based fraud has led to annual losses of $25 billion globally, with 37 percent of U.S. businesses reporting targeted attacks involving audio deepfakes, according to data from TrueCaller and MasterCard.

“As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, our clients need both advanced detection tools and human expertise to protect their digital channels,” says Phil Tomlinson, SVP of global offerings at TaskUs.

“By partnering with Reality Defender, we’re combining their powerful AI detection technology with our content moderation and customer experience teams to help clients stay ahead of emerging threats. This collaboration strengthens our ability to protect our clients and their customers from sophisticated AI-enabled fraud and harmful content while maintaining efficient operations.”

