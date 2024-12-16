FB pixel

Firm using cryptography to keep AI accountable joins World via TFH acquisition

Firm using cryptography to keep AI accountable joins World via TFH acquisition
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Firm using cryptography to keep AI accountable joins World via TFH acquisition
 

Tools for Humanity (TFH), which calls itself a “contributor” to the World ID iris biometrics and digital identity project, has a new limb. A Substack post from Modulus Labs’ Daniel Shorr says his company is joining TFH “to build the largest network of real humans on the planet.”

Modulus Labs reportedly developed its product, Accountable Magic, in response to the increasing dysfunctionality of the internet: “misinformation, bots and scammers, the anger economy.” Their cryptographic system is “a way to prevent the manipulation of AI algorithms — mathematically.” Specifically, it focuses on “machine-learning accountability” using zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) protocols.

Now, it will be integrated into World’s system for collecting iris biometrics and creating a World ID, thereby recording and verifying “humanness.”

‘Accountable AI’ system like a blue check for algorithmic content

According to its website, Accountable Magic provides “AI security through novel cryptography.” In practical terms, it is an edge-based system to verify that AI algorithms have not been manipulated – “like Twitter’s blue check but for AI outputs.”

Per Shorr’s blog, “zero-knowledge AI will deliver private and verifiably secure authentication on the user’s personal device, playing an important role through Personal Custody.”

“Along with the Orb and innovations like AMPC (anonymized multi-party computation), this technology will play an important role in distinguishing between bots and humans at the scale of billions. That means online interactions that are safer and more accountable. It means digital authorship that’s verifiable. And it means bringing new communities to the astonishing power of digital currencies.”

Use AI to fight AI to enable further use of AI…

A 2023 Fortune Crypto article about the startup says that through zero-knowledge proofs, “outside observers can verify that companies or developers used a promised AI algorithm. For example, OpenAI, the juggernaut that developed ChatGPT, can prove that its chatbot wrote a poem without revealing the algorithm’s ‘weights,’ or what an A.I. model learns after training on copious amounts of data.”

Its proposition, then, is that using cryptography to keep algorithms accountable will enable developers to “build wildly expressive services that never betray our trust.” A graphic on its site cycles through use cases: NFT appraisals, private identity authentication, AI game economies, “tamper-proof intelligent finance,” “authentic machine artists.”

And so do forces continue to muster in the escalating war between AI algorithms that could lead to harm and tech tools to temper them – so that even more exciting algorithms can be developed.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK press won over on digital ID, sets about explaining why to the public

The popular press in the UK appears to have picked a side in the national debate over digital ID, falling…

 

AGs from 22 states and DC oppose Clearview’s biometric data privacy settlement

A novel settlement of a class action biometric data privacy lawsuit by Clearview AI that would give a stake in…

 

Biometrics is a key enabler for the identity management of the future

Interview with Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos This month many people will be flying home or going on winter holidays….

 

Rhode Island cyberattack underscores security issues with digital public assistance programs

The cyberattack on Rhode Island’s RIBridges system underscores significant security challenges faced by public assistance programs. It revealed critical vulnerabilities…

 

Biometrics back developing shifts in KYC around the world

Biometrics are central to changes in how KYC is conducted around the world being ushered in by trends towards decentralized…

 

Will Trump’s pick to lead the FTC halt privacy rulemaking, AI enforcement?

Andrew N. Ferguson is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). If approved by the Republican-controlled…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events