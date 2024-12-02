FB pixel

India fast-tracks farmer IDs to support digital agriculture drive

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
The Indian Ministry of Agriculture has urged state governments to expedite the issuance of farmer IDs, a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s agricultural sector through digitization.

The directive aligns with India’s push to digitize agriculture and improve the efficiency of farmer-centric programs under the DPI for agriculture initiative, also known as “AgriStack”.

In a recent communication, the Ministry emphasized the urgency of completing the ID generation process to enable access to government schemes and subsidies. The digital farmer ID, linked to the Aadhaar biometric system, will serve as a centralized identity for agricultural stakeholders, streamlining interactions with financial institutions and ensuring targeted delivery of benefits.

Sources told the Indian Express that the generation of farmer IDs is progressing rapidly in states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the process is currently undergoing field testing in Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. In other states, the initiative is at varying stages of implementation.

In August, the Finance Ministry allocated roughly US$600 million in incentives for states to develop Farmers’ Registries under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25, to which states can access these funds until March 2025.

Digital infrastructure for farmers

The farmer ID is a cornerstone of India’s strategy to digitize the agricultural sector, which was a major highlight of the union budget 2024-25. The government has allocated funds to develop DPI tailored for farmers, focusing on data farming techniques, access to credit, and crop insurance.

The initiative will include features such as a digital farmer registry, geotagging of farmland, and integration with weather prediction systems. A ministry official notes that the ID system will ensure that small and marginal farmers, who form the majority of the sector, can receive subsidies directly into their bank accounts without middlemen.

DPI for agriculture has been designed with scalability and inclusivity at its core, incorporating AI analytics to guide policy decisions.

The concept of a digital farmer ID was first proposed in 2021 as part of a wider strategy to modernize the agricultural sector. At the time, policymakers highlighted the potential of Aadhaar-linked digital identities to address long-standing challenges such as inefficiencies in subsidy distribution, lack of access to credit, and the exclusion of small and marginal farmers from institutional support.

