Costa Rica sets out to launch digital IDs by the end of 2025

| Bianca Gonzalez
By the end of 2025, Costa Ricans will have the option to store a digital ID in a digital wallet on their smartphones in place of its physical counterpart, according to the Costa Rican Times.

To obtain a digital ID, users will go to a platform hosted by Costa Rica’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). The only requirements to sign up are that a user’s biometrics are up to date with the TSE and they’ve received a physical ID at least once. After paying a fee of 2,600 Costa Rican Colones (about US$4), users receive a link to download a digital wallet app where their digital ID can be downloaded and securely stored.

The TSE uses the same modalities as are collected on Costa Rican ID cards and the national registry, fingerprint and face biometrics.

A key driver for the initiative is to secure and streamline online transactions — which have grown in popularity due to the pandemic. Banks can use a specialized app from TSE to integrate digital IDs into their verification processes.

A procurement process is already underway to find a provider. At the end of March, Costa Rica committed to collaborating with KOMSCO, an ID card and passport producer that recently introduced the K-DID mobile ID system, at least on a consultancy basis.

The digital ID initiative is part of Costa Rica’s broader digital transformation program. In response to a sharp rise in demand, the country received 700,000 booklets for biometric passports earlier this month.

