Nigeria initiates reform to eliminate voter ID card, entrench biometrics use

The voter ID in Nigeria, known officially as the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), may no longer be a requirement for voter verification if a set of reforms to the electoral process initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) goes through.

The reforms also seek to expand and streamline the use of biometrics in enhancing the positive outcome of elections in terms of voting and results management, particularly as the country looks forward to general elections in 2027. Neighbouring Ghana is one country that has demonstrated maturity in the use of biometrics in elections.

In a recent meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the planned reforms are mostly inspired by recommendations that came from different quarters regarding the conduct of the 2023 general elections. He said the Commission has also consulted widely with different stakeholders on the issues to be rejigged in the electoral system. Nigeria amended its Electoral Act before the elections last year.

According to a report by Punch, Yakubu reiterated the desire of the election management agency to fix many of the loopholes noticed, and to pave the way for the organization of even more credible and transparent elections in the country in three years.

The INEC leader said in the near future, the electoral umpire will take the substance of the envisaged amendments to the relevant parliamentary committees for consideration.

Yakubu explained that from their internal review and external consultations and engagements, a total of 142 recommendations have been identified for action at different levels.

These recommendations, he said, have to do with “the general state of preparedness, voter management, voter education and public communication, political parties and candidate management, electoral operations and logistics management, election officials and personnel, partnership and collaboration, monitoring and supervision, election technology, voting and result management, election security, electoral offences and the electoral legal framework.”

Eight of the 142 recommendations require a legislative amendment to be approved by the two chambers of parliament, 86 need administrative measures to be implemented by INEC, while the remaining 48 need collaboration between a number of government institutions and agencies for their effective implementation.

Biometric success undercuts need for dedicated ID card

Among those recommendations requiring legislative amendment is a move to do away with the physical voter ID which has served as a proof of ID for voters at the polling station in past elections. It has also been a subject of controversy, often at the origin of vote-buying and identity fraud allegations. Its production adds up election costs and its collection by registered voters has faced problems, with many voters abandoning the cards.

The INEC boss says the idea is to replace the PVC with a digital slip or downloadable identity credential for voter verification. Advocacy group Yiaga Africa advised INEC after the 2023 polls to consider replacing PVCs with downloadable credentials. A Commonwealth Observer Group report had also urged improvements in the technology deployed for result counting and transmission.

“The commission also believes that with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, the use of the Permanent Voters’ Cards as the sole means of identification for voter accreditation on Election Day should be reviewed,” Yakubu is quoted as saying, referring to the potential of the biometric voter verification system to replace the physical credential.

“Those who already have the PVCs can still use them to vote, but going forward, computer-generated slips issued to the voter or even downloaded from the Commission’s website will suffice for voter accreditation,” he added.

Other areas the reform envisages by INEC include considering voting by Diaspora Nigerians and the cleansing of the voter’s register by strengthening collaboration between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the National Population Commission (NPC), as we reported back in 2021.

Article Topics

Africa | Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) | biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | fraud prevention | Nigeria | voter registration