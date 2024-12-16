Sierra Leone launches mobile service to expand biometric ID issuance

A mobile biometrics enrollment initiative has been launched in Sierra Leone to facilitate access to national ID services, particularly within the university milieu.

The move is part of efforts by the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) to respond to challenges encountered by different segments of the citizenry such as students, staff and local communities in the Njala Mokonde Campus. Njala is Sierra Leone’s second biggest university.

The ID authority said recently in a Facebook post that the move represents “a significant advancement in its commitment to universal access to vital civil registration services.”

It says the initiative intends to enhance accessibility to the national ID by deploying mobile registration teams to the field in order to reduce travel inconveniences and scheduling conflicts, reduce cost for those seeking to obtain ID registration services, and ensure operational efficiency by streamlining services.

Sierra Leone’s national ID cards include ICAO-compliant biometrics on a computer chip, and are provided by X Infotech.

The move, per the NCRA, also highlights the vision of the head of state for strong stakeholder engagement in the obtention and usage of the national ID, and underscores the desire of the country to expand its reach.

Apart from Njala Mokonde, the NCRA’s Information, Education and Communication Directorate announces that the ID authority will take the mobile campaign to other academic settings to enable many people obtain a national ID card.

“The NCRA encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this opportunity to register and obtain their national ID cards, contributing to the collective responsibility of building a more connected and efficiently managed nation,” the body urges.

Sierra Leone is encouraging strong uptake of the national ID, insisting that it is an important factor in the country’s digital transformation process. In August, it launched a call for users whose ID cards have not been collected from NCRA centers to do so.

The country is also looking to amend its civil registration legislation to bridge existing gaps and create the enabling environment for a more efficient legal and digital identity ecosystem.

Africa | biometric enrollment | biometrics | civil registration | digital ID | mobile biometrics | National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) | national ID | Sierra Leone