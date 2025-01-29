FB pixel

Deadline extended for Benin digital government transformation tender

| Chris Burt
A tender to support digital government transformation in Benin has been extended by two weeks.

The tender for the “Building of an innovative development environment and capacity building for the digitalisation of public services” is being run by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). The “Beninnovation” project tender to stand up a high-performance development environment using a modern Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) architecture for public service delivery was announced near the end of last year.

The deadline for submitting bids has been pushed back from January 20 to February 3, 2025.

“Over the past three years, Benin has made remarkable progress in digital transformation, designing national e-government frameworks and developing e-services for citizens and businesses,” the description of the contract opportunity states.

That progress includes a civil registration exercise that built a biometric National Register of Natural Persons (RNPP) with 10 million people, championing the Smart Africa Digital ID Blueprint to enhance cross-border interoperability, and implementing the X-Road open-source platform for online data sharing. The national digital ID system was also boosted by contributions to Benin’s foundational identity (fID) certificate system from the Regional West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) project.

The “Beninnovation” project is intended to build capacity among civil servants and sector experts from various ministries and government agencies working in the Directorates for Information Systems (DSI), and technical staff and managers of local private service providers that can contribute to the digital transformation of the country’s public services.

