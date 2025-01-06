FB pixel

Draft Indian data protection rules set vague age assurance, consent requirements

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Draft Indian data protection rules set vague age assurance, consent requirements
 

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to require consent for personal data processing and age assurance for social media with draft rules to operationalize its data protection law. The exact tools and methods allowed for authenticating consent or performing age checks are not set out in the published draft.

The “Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025” is subordinate legislation to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), which passed nearly 17 months ago.

Platforms that hold data, like social media, ecommerce and gaming platforms, are considered “data fiduciaries” (DF), and will need to collect verifiable consent to store user data.

Children below 18 years old will have to obtain parental consent to open social media accounts, with the age and identity of the parent authenticated by reference to a government-issued or approved source, which could include the parent’s DigiLocker.

The four examples provided in the draft text all involve either the child or their parent informing the DF that the user is a child. Age verification methods are not specified, and no mention is made of biometric facial age estimation.

“For a child, the Data Fiduciary must verify that the parent is an adult by using reliable identity details or a virtual token mapped to such details,” an explanatory note from MeitY says.

The rules also include new data breach notification responsibilities and conditions under which personal data must be deleted, such as after a period of account dormancy.

The whole will be overseen by a Data Protection Board which can levy penalties of up to 2.5 billion rupees (approximately US$29.2 million).

The Internet Freedom Foundation criticized the draft rules in a series of nine posts to social media platform X, emphasizing that the public consultation is not transparent. The draft has not been published in most of the country’s official languages and the group says MeitY can choose not to publish all comments.

The Ministry says submissions “shall not be disclosed to any one at any stage, enabling persons to submit feedback/comments freely without any hesitation. A consolidated summary of the feedback/comment received, without attribution to stakeholder, shall be published after the finalization of the Rules.”

MeitY is accepting feedback on the draft rules until February 18, 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria wants to add iris biometrics to digital ID for more inclusion

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) says it is looking at ways of streamlining and expanding the rollout…

 

7% of Kuwait residents miss biometric registration deadline, face service freeze

Around 244,000 Kuwaiti expatriates are facing a block to their government and banking transactions after failing to submit their fingerprint…

 

Deepfake ring in Hong Kong busted for US$4.37M in romance investment scams

Deepfakes are expected to make mainstream headlines in 2025, as deepfake detection and AI-based fraud prevention firms line up to…

 

Biometrics starts 2025 with new and increasingly clear roles in the digital world

Biometrics were asked to do more than ever before in 2024, with some use cases, like age assurance, graduating to…

 

World caps landmark year as it aims to define ‘human’ in the context of AI

Proof of Personhood (PoP) is a concept that’s set to enter the mainstream in 2025. Several firms, including Civic, Humanity…

 

2025 deepfake threat predictions from biometrics, cybersecurity insiders

As the year 2025 begins, anti-fraud and cybersecurity companies such as iProov, World and Pindrop are laying out their predictions…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events