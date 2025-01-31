FB pixel

Greece: digital wallet ticketing system deemed success in measure to curb violent fan behavior

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Greece: digital wallet ticketing system deemed success in measure to curb violent fan behavior
 

An initiative designed to curb violent fan behavior has been declared a success by Greek officials.

The digital ID system has seen more than 1.01 million tickets identified, with nearly three-quarters in football and the rest in basketball, reports a local publication. The digital entrance system allows entry to stadiums, both in the football Super League and Basketball League, and enables the clear identification of who enters the stadia.

More than 1,000,000 tickets for football and basketball games have been identified through Gov.gr Wallet, our digital wallet,” said the Digital Governance minister. “This is clear proof that citizens have fully understood how the digital stadium entry system works,” Papastergiou claimed.

The measure was announced last February by Alternate Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutis and Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou. The system was implemented in April for soccer and in September for basketball last year.

The use of the digital entrance system was aimed to upgrade security in stadiums and was part of measures to combat disorderly and violent fan behavior during games. In Greece, football was played without fans in stadiums for several weeks early last year due to violent crowd incidents, one of which resulted in the death of a police officer.

There are other benefits to the digital system. Since last October, Greek citizens have been able to transfer soccer or basketball season tickets via the digital wallet if they’re digitally authenticated to another person. The application can also read a Greek citizen’s passport and the NFC chip it contains, which is relevant to fans who reside permanently abroad. In addition, it’s possible to change a minor’s escort within the platform.

Football authorities in other European countries, such as Italy and Spain, are planning to deploy technologies like facial recognition in response to violent behavior during matches. The use of biometric authentication is a growing phenomenon in event ticketing.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Border projects see criticism on data sharing transparency

While governments and the travel industry continue to introduce new biometric technologies to border crossing, the lack of regulation and…

 

EWC brings update on EUDI Wallet pilots

The European Union is currently conducting four Large-Scale Pilots (LSPs) which will lay down the foundation of the future EU…

 

No longer taking phone calls? An AI assistant or liveness detection could help

If some among us have stopped picking up the phone because of scam calls, it’s understandable, as voice deepfakes make…

 

Anonybit brings decentralized biometric platform to NayaOne Tech Marketplace

Anonybit has joined a network of Fintech vendors to better connect with those who might want to test its decentralized…

 

Fintracker acquisition, Veriff SMB app, ConnectID-Telstra deal to streamline IDV

One of Canada’s biggest providers of title insurance and real estate technology FCT has announced a “majority investment” in identity…

 

Passkeys gain traction with adoptions by Naver in SK, CityUHK in Hong Kong

Passkeys continue to gain momentum in the push for mainstream adoption of passwordless technology. Cited by many as a trend…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events