Indonesia plans digital transformation of Kominfo, seeks consultant

Indonesia is seeking help to plan its digital transformation with a request for tender as it overhauls the ministry responsible for the country’s digital identity system.

ID30 is seeking a partner to bid on the contract, according to a LinkedIn post by the organization’s head, Jaume Dubois.

The tender for a “Digital Transformation Strategy for the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs (Komdigi)” is being run by Prospera, the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Economic Development. It carries a $600,000 Australian (roughly US$369,000) price tag, and is expected to last six months.

Komdigi is replacing the Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo), which highlighted its own role in establishing the digital ID as part of the government’s larger digital transformation last June.

“Prospera seeks a firm with expertise and experience in developing comprehensive digital transformation strategies and institutional readiness for transformation,” the request for tender states. “The selected firm is expected to assess Komdigi’s existing structure and processes, identify gaps, and deliver a robust transformation vision and strategy aligned with national priorities. This includes providing a concept and roadmap for enhancing institutional readiness—covering governance, policy alignment, collaboration mechanisms, and capacity building.”

Indonesia set the legal basis for digital ID to be used for authentication for access to government services towards the end of 2023.

Bids are due by January 31, 2025, and inquiries regarding submissions by January 17.

ID30 published a set of seven recommendations for improving legal identity and civil registration in developing economies last August.

