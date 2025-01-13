FB pixel

Indonesia plans digital transformation of Kominfo, seeks consultant

ID30 to partner for bid
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Indonesia plans digital transformation of Kominfo, seeks consultant
 

Indonesia is seeking help to plan its digital transformation with a request for tender as it overhauls the ministry responsible for the country’s digital identity system.

ID30 is seeking a partner to bid on the contract, according to a LinkedIn post by the organization’s head, Jaume Dubois.

The tender for a “Digital Transformation Strategy for the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs (Komdigi)” is being run by Prospera, the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Economic Development. It carries a $600,000 Australian (roughly US$369,000) price tag, and is expected to last six months.

Komdigi is replacing the Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo), which highlighted its own role in establishing the digital ID as part of the government’s larger digital transformation last June.

“Prospera seeks a firm with expertise and experience in developing comprehensive digital transformation strategies and institutional readiness for transformation,” the request for tender states. “The selected firm is expected to assess Komdigi’s existing structure and processes, identify gaps, and deliver a robust transformation vision and strategy aligned with national priorities. This includes providing a concept and roadmap for enhancing institutional readiness—covering governance, policy alignment, collaboration mechanisms, and capacity building.”

Indonesia set the legal basis for digital ID to be used for authentication for access to government services towards the end of 2023.

Bids are due by January 31, 2025, and inquiries regarding submissions by January 17.

ID30 published a set of seven recommendations for improving legal identity and civil registration in developing economies last August.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BorderAge promises 100% anonymous age assurance with hand gesture modality

Imagine a magician who waves their hands not to conjure a white rabbit, but to provide age assurance without collecting…

 

euCONSENT’s tokenized age verification set for PoC at upcoming age assurance summit

The European Union has its own ideas about how age assurance should be carried out for restricted online services, and…

 

Humanity Protocol launches Humanity Foundation ahead of ‘big moves’

Humanity Protocol, one of the emergent contenders in the market for proof of personhood (PoP), has announced the launch of…

 

J.P. Morgan adds 2 biometric authentication terminals to payments ecosystem

J.P. Morgan Payments (JPM) has announced the release of two new proprietary biometric payments terminals for retail, restaurant and entertainment…

 

Prove acquires reusable digital ID verification firm Portabl

A post on Prove’s blog says the acquisition of digital ID startup Portabl “will enable Prove to enhance its industry-leading…

 

Socure: Nation-state fraud ramping up in 2025

Socure, a leading digital identity verification platform, believes 2025 will be the breakout year for digital identity verification in the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS