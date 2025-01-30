FB pixel

Nepal integrates national ID with digital govt app to expand public service access

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Nepal integrates national ID with digital govt app to expand public service access
 

The Nepalese government recently integrated the national ID system with a digital government application dubbed Nagarik App to enable expanded access to government services.

The move, The Rising Nepal reports, is in line with the objective of government authorities to popularize the national ID and the App which was launched in 2021. The integration happened last week.

The Nagarik App is a platform designed to enable citizens access various government service in a single place.

The Director General of the Department of National ID, Yubaraj Katel, is quoted as saying that integration of the national ID and the App will play a vital role in securing citizens’ electronic data.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting last week, the Director General of the Department of Information Technology, Ramesh Sharma Paudyal, said the integration will make it easier for Nepalese citizens to apply for various government service such as biometric passports.

Already, there are about 61 public services which can be accessed following the national ID integration with the app. Other services include bank account opening, pensions, and social security allowances.

Officials say the integration builds on a move initiated by the government last year to make the national ID mandatory for access to certain government services.

This move faced a serious pushback from various quarters, including from lawmakers who said the government needed to do more to first increase adoption of the ID card.

As a way of fighting the government decision, a petition was filed against it at the country’s Supreme Court by an Advocate, Ram Bahadur Raulsome, and other legal representatives.

However, this month, the Court dismissed it, allowing the government to go ahead with its decision to make the national ID mandatory for social security payments and other public services.

In a recent parliamentary committee meeting, lawmakers raised concerns related to delays in the implementation of the ID project, and also sought to get assurances about the data security architecture of the ID system.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GenAI fueling employee impersonation with biometric spoofs and counterfeit ID fraud

A new report on the state of identity fraud has revealed the startling statistic that half of businesses in North…

 

Veridos celebrates 40M digital ID issuance milestone in Iraq

German secure identity solutions provider Veridos says its longstanding partnership with the Iraqi government to modernize the country’s identity infrastructure…

 

Idaho may be next with mDLs

A bill has been introduced in Idaho’s state legislature by its House Transportation and Defense Committee to mandate work on…

 

ID.me secures $275M credit facility to scale digital wallet

ID.me has closed a $275 million credit facility from funds operated by Ares Management, which also plans to invest a…

 

Smartphone biometrics are Next focus market in strategic pivot

Next Biometrics is moving into the smartphone market with technology to enable fingerprint authentication anywhere on the screen of the…

 

Advocacy group calls on Trump administration to speed up digital identities

The Better Identity Coalition (BIC) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS) – also known…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS