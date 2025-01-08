FB pixel

Oz Forensics launches its SaaS liveness detection in Indonesia

Oz Forensics is offering its solutions to biometric presentation attacks and deepfake fraud to companies and businesses based in Indonesia.

Known for its AI-powered biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) and face-matching software, Oz Forensics is launching its advanced liveness detection solution as a SaaS offering in Indonesia.

The company says the SaaS model allows for rapid implementation since it doesn’t require hardware installation and will integrate seamlessly with existing workflows.

Oz Liveness will leverage the infrastructure provided by AWS Indonesia to combat sophisticated fraud techniques such as spoofing and deepfakes. Clients who use Oz Forensics’ Oz Liveness include Eurasian Bank, Plata Bank and PayMe.

“At the heart of this SaaS expansion is our commitment to delivering flexible, innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of Indonesia businesses and the advance of complex biometric frauds,” says Artem Gerasimov, CEO and founder of Oz Forensics.

“By leveraging the reliability and scalability of AWS Indonesia, we are providing a platform that not only enhances fraud prevention but also ensures operational continuity and efficiency,” he continued.

The launch allows businesses to choose between on-premise and SaaS models, while Oz Forensics also offers a free On-Cloud version of its PAD for testing purposes.

Oz Forensics was acquired by Brazil’s Unico in September, and at that time the company said it was present in 20 country markets around the world.

