Indonesia calls for biometric liveness POC with injection attack prevention

Indonesia is inviting biometric liveness detection providers to demonstrate their technologies in a proof-of-concept exercise at it moves towards full remote digital onboarding to its national digital ID.

The Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) is introducing the Digital Population Identity (IKD) smartphone application in a phased rollout.

There are already 8.8 million Indonesians with the digital ID, but currently people must be onboarded in-person at a Dukcapil office or via video call.

The new remote onboarding process will include a biometric liveness check and protection from injection attacks for its 1:1 face verification, according to a government announcement.

Participants in the POC must have presentation attack detection (PAD) and injection attack detection and prevention capabilities. It must have been implemented in at least three countries, with at least 2 million users in one country and at least 5 million in total. It also must have worked successfully for multiple racial groups and people with disabilities, Indonesia’s government stipulates.

An open competitive procurement process will follow the POC, and participation in the latter does not guarantee any future engagement.

As it rolls out, the government plans for IKD to function as a single sign-on credential for public services.

Injection attacks are increasingly recognized as a prominent attack method, and researchers have been hard at work developing technologies to mitigate it.

Biometrics providers introducing technologies to defend against injection attacks include ID R&D, Innovatrics, Yoti, BioID and FaceTec.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | bometrics | digital ID | Dukcapil | Indonesia | injection attacks | presentation attack detection