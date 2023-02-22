ID R&D releases tool to tackle injection attacks and deepfakes

ID R&D has released new biometric software designed to address deepfake and digital injection attacks.

Called IDLive Face Plus, the passive liveness tool can reportedly spot a variety of spoofs, including those relying on hardware and software techniques that replace a biometric capture with fake digital imagery.

The company cites a Gartner forecast that 20 percent of successful account takeovers this year will involve deepfakes.

The software works on desktop and mobile devices. ID R&D executives say it is a better way to reduce user abandonment while increasing the security of individuals and organizations. They also say it is the first software they are aware of to do so while protecting against bypass attacks.

This approach to combating deepfakes will help the company “stay ahead of the increasing realism of digitally created faces without burdening people with security tasks,” explains ID R&D CEO Alexey Khitrov.

“We are laser-focused on helping our customers and partners leverage biometrics to their full potential to make their digital identity solutions not only more secure but easy to use.”

The company has said it will demonstrate IDLive Face Plus at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona February 27 to March 2.

Khitrov teased the new injection attack detection tool in a webinar on the risks of generative AI hosted by Biometric Update last week.

The product announcement comes amid a sharp increase in deepfake and digital injection attacks worldwide, with the latter now much more frequent than traditional presentation attacks.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfake detection | deepfakes | face biometrics | ID R&D | injection attacks | passive facial liveness