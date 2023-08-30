ROC.ai passes Level 2 PAD assessment from iBeta without missing an attack

Presentation attack detection software from Rank One Computing has passed a compliance assessment to ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 by iBeta Quality Assurance with a 100 percent success rate.

ROC.ai passed the assessment without any false acceptance errors, though the threshold for compliance is a 1 percent error rate. Level 2 tests PAD against more sophisticated attack methods than level 1, such as 3D printed or latex masks.

The company notes the importance of iBeta compliance assessments in the context of substantial growth in the digital identity sector, and the proliferation of fraud attacks on face biometrics systems.

The confirmation letter from iBeta states that the ROC SDK 2.6 is the application tested on an android device.

“We continuously look for ways to improve our offerings and better serve our customers who need ID Proofing technologies,” says ROC.ai Chief Scientist Brendan Klare. “Having obtained Level-2 compliance, ROC.ai has a stronger, competitive edge in the evolving global landscape of identity authentication technologies and the future looks brighter now.”

“Advancing our liveness capabilities to this new level of certification demonstrates that we have the technical acumen to tackle some of the hardest problems we see in the spoofing space,” says ROC.ai Director of Machine Learning Kayur Patel.

ROC.ai says its approach to biometric liveness detection is protected by a U.S. patent originally filed back in 2017.

The company also just hired a senior biometrics researcher to continue its software development.

