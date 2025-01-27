Sahel states under military rule unveil common biometric passport Jan. 29

Three West African countries – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – which are all currently running junta-led governments have announced the launch of a common biometric passport mid this week.

According to an announcement posted on X last Thursday, the three nations grouped under the banner of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) are launching the passport after dumping that of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional grouping of 15 West African counties.

The launch of the new passport is planned to coincide with the date the three countries will definitively quit the ECOWAS bloc. They had signalled their intention to terminate their membership of ECOWAS in January last year when the bloc suspended them following the military coups.

In December 2024, ECOWAS leaders said the door was still open for the trio to have a rethink of their decision to quit. But the move to launch their own common passport means any backpedalling is unlikely.

“As part of the implementation of its roadmap, particularly regarding aspects related to the free movement of citizens, the President of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) informs the confederal and international public of the introduction of AES passports, effective from January 29, 2025,” the announcement, signed by Lt Gen Assimi Goita, transitional leader of Mali and Chairman of AES, reads.

After the launch of the new passports, Goita says the old passports will remain valid until their expiration date.

“Nevertheless, citizens of the AES Confederation holding old passports bearing the ECOWAS logo that are still valid may have them replaced with the new AES passports in accordance with the applicable regulations,” he said.

“At the same time, the President of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) assures the populations of the confederation that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the effectiveness of the free movement of people and goods.”

The Sahel leaders say the move is part of efforts to reinforce cooperation among the three members states and allow AES citizens to travel more easily within the confederation.

They have also emphasized that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the effectiveness of free movement of people and goods, a move they say represents an important step in the development of the AES and demonstrates the member states’ commitment to promoting regional integration and useful exchanges among their citizens.

The announcement of their intention to create a common passport was made in September last year, just a week after Burkina Faso had unveiled its own national passport provided by Chinese company Emptech which has been seeking a foothold in the African identity documents market.

A source who asked for anonymity said Emptech is not involved in the production of the new passport for the three Sahel states. “Actually, Emptech is only supplying the Burkina Faso passport. Nothing related to Niger and Mali,” the source told Biometric Update.

Meanwhile, beyond the passport aspect, the decision by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to quit ECOWAS has also been seen as a setback for efforts to advance a regional ID project supported by the World Bank to facilitate socio-economic growth and integration in West Africa.

The West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) project was designed to support the issuance of foundational IDs in six ECOWAS countries, namely Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger, to promote regional movement, foster lucrative trade and economic growth.

