Mali, Niger announce common biometric passport to consolidate ECOWAS exit

The three Sahel nations of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – all led by military regimes – have unveiled plans to introduce a shared biometric passport to facilitate movement among their citizens.

Just last week, Burkina Faso launched its own new generation biometric passport through a contract with China-based EmpTech, with authorities confirming that it has no logo or inscriptions showing affiliation to ECOWAS.

The contractor for the new passport has not been announced yet, but Biometric Update has been informed by a source that requested confidentiality that details are currently being finalized.

These countries were all part of the West African regional bloc (ECOWAS) until January this year when they decided to pull out in protest against sanctions imposed on them following military coups in the respective countries.

They were part of the ECOWAS policy which allows free movement for citizens of the 15-member bloc using a common biometric passport and regional ID card.

Introducing their own passport at this time comes off as a consolidation of their decision to permanently stay out of the political bloc and to assert their autonomy as member of a new alliance they formed on September 16, 2023 dubbed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Reuters quotes Malian leader Assimi Goïta as saying on Sunday that the new biometric passport will be available in the coming days with “the aim of harmonizing travel documents in our common area and facilitating the mobility of our citizens throughout the world.”

Since the announcement of their departure from ECOWAS, regional authorities have expressed deep concerns, urging the military leaders to reconsider their decision and stay in the fold especially at a time when efforts are being made to fast-track a regional ID project that aims to drive up financial inclusion and economic integration in the region.

At the launching ceremony, Burkina Faso’s security minister said the move is a step further in the realization of measures already being taken by the country to stay off anything ECOWAS.

