World Mini Apps get new features, dedicated incubator program

World has announced new milestones for its Mini Apps. According to a release from the iris biometrics and proof-of-personhood firm, “as of January 2025, Mini Apps were seeing as many as 5.4 million opens per day from over 1 million unique humans.”

A series of new features for Mini Apps launching today includes a social layer that adds contacts and usernames to searchable functions and P2P transactions in the World App wallet.

Other Mini Apps updates include optional push notifications, deep linking to Mini Apps for seamless interactions between apps, and a new UI kit that enables faster and easier development of new apps with a library of pre-built web components.

Per the release, “in addition to this, World Chain is maintaining the highest UOPS/TPS ratio of any Ethereum blockchain according to L2Beat. This provides a strong signal that World Chain is mostly comprised of real humans using apps and not bots doing automations.”

Earlier in the month, World announced that it had reached 10,577,976 “verified humans” on World Network. To help keep the growth going, and accelerate expansion of the Mini Apps program, the firm is also announcing its first Mini Apps incubator.

“To help more builders create Mini Apps, World and FWB, the premiere culture DAO, are teaming up with Alchemy, Bain Capital Crypto, Blockchain Capital and Variant Fund on a first-of-its-kind incubator called World Build,” says the release.

“Hackathons, build retreats, a demo day and much more” will occur between February and May of 2025. Applications can be submitted here.

In other World news, the firm announced that Chainlink CCIP, a standard for cross-chain interoperability, is now available to World Chain users and developers.

Quest for interoperable digital ID paramount in 2025: Improbable

Improbable, a “venture builder dedicated to growing businesses across AI, the metaverse, and Web3 ecosystems,” has issued a release announcing a profitability threshold achieved in the previous financial year, and “a change in business model” that centers its strategy on early-stage ventures.

The firm notes success in 2024 on several ventures, including Kallikor, an AI-powered platform accelerating the adoption of robotics in supply chains; Jitter, which turns Twitch streams into interactive multiplayer games; and Chamber, a virtual conference tool.

In 2025, it prodicts that “the quest for a universal digital identity will take center stage,” as virtual worlds and digital economies continue to expand and evolve.

“Much like signing in with Google, users should be able to bring their profile pictures, 3D avatars, and other elements of their digital identity across platforms,” it says. “Expect to see Bluesky-like initiatives and the beginnings of standardized protocols to make interoperable identities a reality.”

The market for interoperable proof-of-personhood continues to grow, with Humanity Porotocol’s recent announcement of its Humanity Foundation. According to a release, the firm also recently announced a partnership with Open Campus, a Web3 education protocol backed by Animoca Brands, to “revolutionize digital identity and credentialing in education.”

