Biometric e-gates speeding up border processing around the world

Face biometrics is a fast-growing trend for border control and travel. The past year saw increasing implementation of biometrics for travel checkpoints while the technology and its adoption is constantly evolving. In a blog post by HID, key biometric trends in border control for 2025 were identified.

These include “frictionless authentication in public spaces” with airports and border crossings enabling self-service biometrics for more rapid and convenient identification. It increases efficiency while biometric credentials provide robust digital security.

This leads on to ethical considerations, and stricter regulations, as biometric providers commit to data diversity and there discussions are ongoing in society around data privacy and fairness. Meanwhile, regulations such as GDPR, BIPA and CCPA continue to shape how biometric data is collected, stored and used, according to HID Global. Lastly, algorithms are becoming more adaptive to combat the growing problems presented by deepfakes and spoofing, thereby necessitating advancements in face biometric technology.

HID focuses on a case in Southeast Asia, an international seaport at Batam Center, which processes over eight million travelers annually. Previously, manual checks caused lengthy wait times that led to frustration and missed connections. Then the Indonesia Immigration and Seaport Authorities integrated a face biometric camera and document reader into the port’s automated border control (ABC) gate. The system made a dramatic impact, instantly transforming the border crossing experience.

Valour Consultancy has identified 13,409 e-gates deployed in airports in the latest edition of its “Smart Airports Tracker.” Launched 12 months ago, the service is based on analyzing 1,800 contracts to give insight into the current status of automation and self-service for passenger processing in airports.

The company estimates the total of 13,409 represents 82 percent of the actual number of e-gates deployed. The three main applications for e-gates, the consultancy found, are pre-security, self-boarding and border control.

Interestingly, Valour Consultancy found that over half of self-boarding e-gates are biometrically enabled while the majority of those installed last year were non-biometric. John Devlin, the company’s Airports and Borders director, said that this is due to the “growing adoption” in “lower tier” airports which are seeking improvements in operational efficiency rather than “implementing seamless biometric experiences.”

For much more detail, head on over to the article here.

Johor and Singapore CIQ get 26 new e-gates

A border crossing between Malaysia and Singapore is getting 26 new electronic gates installed at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

Those travelling to Johor in Malaysia or to Singapore can expect quicker and smoother immigration processing when the e-gates become operational by February 19.

Of the 26 new e-gates, 17 will be installed in the arrival area of the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ complex and nine in the departure area, reports New Straits Times.

The new gates are part of continuing efforts to reduce long lines and improve efficiency especially as large numbers of travelers commute daily between Johor and Singapore.

Zimbabwe speeds up Beitbridge Border with e-gates

Zimbabwe’s Department of Immigration has launched e-gates at Beitbridge Border Post. In addition, the country’s Online Border Management System (OBMS) has been upgraded to complement usage of the e-gates.

Designed to capture travelers’ biometric data, and identify flagged individuals, the OBMS can automatically allocate stay durations for different types of travel (transit versus touristic, for example).

“We have started with a test run effective 14 January, and we are impressed so far with the effectiveness of these e-gates,” said Regional Immigration Officer for the Southern Region Joshua Chibundu, as reported by Bulawayo 24 News.

It follows a 17-year public-private partnership between the Zimbabwean government and the Zimborders Consortium, which added the e-gates to the Beitbridge Border Post.

Bhutan and India border crossing gets automated

Travelers at Bhutan’s busiest border crossing with India will soon experience a more efficient immigration process courtesy of new e-gates.

The Himalayan Kingdom’s Department of Immigration is implementing automated border control systems at Phuentsholing pedestrian terminal which links to Jaigaon, India. The e-gates are expected to reduce wait times and improve security.

Bhutan has for years been collecting biometric data among its citizens. Bhutanese citizens and foreign nationals with registered biometrics can be processed without needing manual clearance once the e-gates are operational. Currently, immigration can be slow due to immigration officers manually inputting data for each traveler with insufficient staff for the number of travelers.

Bhutan aims to expand use of automated gates to other border crossings in the future. “With this new system, people can travel easily with facial recognition and biometrics,” said Jigme Tenzin, Regional Director of Phuentshogling Regional Immigration.

Article Topics

ABC gates | Bhutan | biometrics | border security | face biometrics | HID | Singapore | Zimbabwe