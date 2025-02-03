FB pixel

Canadian police expand use of facial recognition with new Idemia contract

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Canadian police expand use of facial recognition with new Idemia contract
 

Canada’s Halton Police has handed out a CAD1.18 million (US$ 803,922) contract to Idemia Public Security for facial recognition technology.

The limited tender contract expands upon the system which has been in use with Peel and York Regional Police since last May.

Halton Police Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said only legally obtained images will be used in the course of an investigation to compare with mugshots stored in their system. Idemia placed second in Mugshot (N=12 million) in NIST’s November 8, 2024 FRTE 1:N ranking of over 150 algorithms.

When matches are identified Hill said they will be used as investigative leads.

“It doesn’t mean if we identify someone, you are automatically guilty,” he said. “There will be a whole background investigative component that [police] will have to do to corroborate that information.”

As Halton Police will use the same system as neighboring Peel and York’s police authorities this results in an expanded pool of available photos as databases can be accessed by each one.

Ideally, Halton Chief Stephen Tanner said, there would be a national database to which the police would have access, something for which he’s been advocating as co-chair of the National Police Services National Advisory Committee.

Hill claimed that the facial recognition system will help Halton Police in its objectives of improving cases solved and reducing the per capita property crime rate. The Deputy Chief said his counterparts in Peel have had “great success” with the system.

Addressing privacy issues, Hill said they will be “very strict” in how the technology will be used and implemented and is cooperating with Peel and York in usage policies. The comparison of digital images is conducted in accordance with Canada’s Identification of Criminals Act, which provides the legal framework for the collection and use of such images, to ensure the protection of individual privacy rights.

Halton Police’s director of information technology Bill Payne said there will be explanations of the facial recognition system to the general public and engagement with their questions.

Halton Police are just one of many law enforcement agencies recently deploying Idemia’s criminal identification technology. Idemia Public Security also supplies Interpol with its Multibiometric Identification System (MBIS), Kansas Bureau of Investigation with its ABIS, and has developed solutions in partnership with France’s Gendarmerie Nationale.

Last year Idemia shared with Biometric Update readers how to enhance the speed and quality of  fingerprint capture for law enforcement in a webinar, which can be accessed here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Tony Blair: Digital ID system can stop populists, bring order to illegal immigration

Tony Blair has another argument for introducing digital IDs in the UK – fighting populism. The former British Prime Minister…

 

For Kantara, ISO 17065 means more clarity, flexibility in certification

Kantara Initiative is transitioning its U.S. operations to the ISO/IEC 17065 standard for conformity assessment. In a video presentation, Kantara’s…

 

Age assurance community gathers to work on global standards for local regulations

The global community of age assurance stakeholders is preparing to meet in Amsterdam to discuss a rapidly changing regulatory landscape,…

 

EU ban on ‘high-risk’ AI comes into force with crucial details unresolved

The European Union introduced a ban on AI practices deemed to pose “unacceptable risks” on Sunday as part of its…

 

New TSA facial recognition audit faces skepticism

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Inspector General (IG) has announced an audit into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) expanding…

 

SITA deals to boost airport connectivity, cybersecurity

SITA has added two significant deals to its expansive portfolio as a major technology provider to the aviation and transportation…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events