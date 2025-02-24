Ethiopia and Toppan mark official launch of new biometric passport

A new dispensation for secure travel documentation has opened in Ethiopia with the unveiling of a new generation biometric passport that is said to meet the highest security standards for travel documents.

The launch of the passport took place last Friday February 21 as announced by Toppan Security Ethiopia, the company with the contract for the ID document.

Ethiopia’s Immigration and Citizen Services (ICS), Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) and Toppan Security Ethiopia are the tripartite partners of the passport project which aims at modernizing the country’s immigration infrastructure, strengthen national security, and ensure a more seamless, efficient, and secure experience for travellers. Toppan Security Ethiopia is a joint share company 51 percent owned by Toppan Security and 49 percent owned by Ethiopian Investment Holdings, and signed a deal to provide the country’s biometric passports near the end of 2023.

During the launching ceremony which was attended by senior government officials, diplomats and representatives of international partner organizations, first copies of the passport were issued to leaders of the country. Ethiopia’s President Taye Atske Selassie was among the attendees.

The company says rollout of the passport to the general public will happen in the coming weeks, but before then, the ICS will conduct a nationwide awareness campaign to ensure a seamless adoption process and guide citizens through the application and issuance procedures.

The new Ethiopia passport will be produced locally thanks to an industrial printing plant built at an estimated cost of $55 million, as reported by Addis Fortune News. Nationwide issuance is expected to begin in October with about 1.5 million passport booklets said to be in stock.

Among other attractive features that highlight the historical and cultural heritage of Ethiopia, the passport also has an embedded chip which contains face, fingerprint or iris biometrics of the holder for easy verification.

Commenting after the passport launch, ICS CEO, Selamawit Dawit, called it a game changer: “With improved security. faster processing. and internationally recognized standards. this passport will significantly enhance the travel experience for Ethiopians while strengthening our global recognition and border control.”

According to Dr. Brook Taye, CEO of Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the launch of Ethiopia’s first biometric passport is a testament to their commitment to advancing strategic national projects that drive modernization and efficiency.

“By partnering with Toppan Security and ICS, we are not only addressing the security printing gap but also establishing Ethiopia as a leader in secure document production. This is one of the most important strategic investments to date and we look forward to engaging with investors to further solidify Ethiopia’s position as an FD/gateway of Africa,” says Taye.

Kalkidan Arega, CEO of Toppan Security Ethiopia, technology partner of the project, said the development takes Ethiopia into a new epoch of technological advancement in trave documentation.

“This project demonstrates how technology and expertize can come together to enhance security and efficiency in public services. The Ethiopian E-passport is a result of knowledge transfer, cutting-edge innovations, and a shared vision for a more secure and seamless travel experience for Ethiopian citizens.”

The launch of the passport comes at a time when the ICS says it is also ready to introduce new digital immigration services such as a digital visa system for a more streamlined travel experience.

Also, it has been announced that from today February 24, the ICS will get to start issuing visa, ID and permit services, launch a modernized registration and issuance system for these documents, as well as deploy advanced security mechanisms to fight off fraud and identity theft.

