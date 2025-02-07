FB pixel

Signaturit Group acquiring Validated ID for undisclosed sum

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Spain-based digital identity and electronic signature provider Validated ID is being acquired by Signaturit Group, a European company offering identity verification, authentication, document check, KYC and audit trails. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

PSG Equity-backed Signaturit says that the acquisition will help the company offer eIDAS and GDPR-compliant products that appeal to regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and government. Validated ID boasts over 150 integration partners across Europe, including SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft. It serves more than 4,000 clients across more than 35 countries.

“The acquisition of Validated ID represents a pivotal step in our ambition to lead the European digital identity market,” says Pierre Feligioni, CEO of Signaturit Group. “By integrating their advanced eIDAS 2-compliant solutions, we are well-positioned to provide secure, seamless and compliant digital trust services.”

The company has headquarters in France and Spain and is expected to reach 70 million (US$ 72.3 million) euros of annual recurring revenue post-transaction, according to its announcement.

Validated ID, on the other hand, believes that the strategic step will strengthen the firm’s position by allowing it to offer a more comprehensive suite of electronic signature, digital identity, and secure transaction solutions. One of its main products is VIDwallet, the first mobile identity wallet compliant with the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).

“This union allows us to cover the entire scope of digital transactions, from identity verification and document validation to seamless KYC processes, delivering an unparalleled digital experience for our customers,” says Validated ID CEO Santi Casas.

