Aadhaar authentications surge as India’s digital transformation drive advances

February 2025 marked a 14 percent yearly growth for Aadhaar authentication and digital KYC transactions in India, says the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

According to a news release, the country recorded at least 2.25 billion Aadhaar-based authentications and at least 430 million digital KYC checks by the end of that month, 14 percent more than the numbers at that same time last year.

The government says the developments represent huge success of the biometric digital ID and its growing adoption in sectors such as banking, finance, and others, making processes more seamless, secure, and efficient.

Per the release, there was a record growth rate of 125.4 million for face biometric authentication, representing a 1.15 billion cumulative figure. The government says the figures mean that the process has continued to get “good traction,” and that it also represents the biggest number of Aadhaar-based face authentications since the process was introduced in October 2021. The service is also being opened up to the private sector.

Officials say about 97 different businesses and organizations have signed up to the face authentication service, with five new entities recently doing so, as the service continues to enable institutions across sectors to ensure the smooth delivery of services to targeted beneficiaries.

On the whole, the February figures indicate that the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions to date has surpassed 145.55 million, while total digital KYC transactions have gone beyond 23.11 billion.

More women becoming financially included

Meanwhile, as Aadhaar transactions continue to grow in India, so is the number of women being financially included.

Thanks to the country’s ever-growing technology stack, many more women are now able to participate in the formal financial economy, according to a survey dubbed PayNearby Women Financial Index (PWFI) 2025, reported by Business World.

Going by the survey, about 40 percent of women now participate in the digital payments ecosystem for activities such as savings, credit and insurance, through the Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AePS).

Results of the study show many of the women who are financially included are in rural or semi-urban areas. There is a 58 percent rise in ownership of savings accounts, 22 percent for insurance, and about 90 percent for cash withdrawals at local retail stores, the survey finds. It also unravels the fact that there is increasing interest among women in digital trade transactions.

Commenting on the survey, PayNearby Managing Director and CEO, Anand Kumar Bajaj, said: “Women in Bharat are stepping into leadership roles as financial and digital service providers, not only securing their own financial future but also transforming their communities. The rapid increase in insurance adoption, savings participation, and formal credit uptake reflects a fundamental shift in women’s financial behavior.”

Student ID adoption sees strong uptake

Another development in India’s digital transformation system is the increasing adoption of the student ID, despite challenges. A recent announcement says so far, 250 million Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR IDs) have been issued to students.

This is a 12-digit digital ID which aims at digitizing and centralizing students’ academic records across their educational journey in India. The target is to issue the ID to at least 260 million students.

The announcement was made during a ceremony last month to inaugurate a national conference on APAAR, which is part of government’s efforts to further the country’s “One Nation, One Student ID Card” policy.

