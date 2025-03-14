Email service Kivra acquires digital ID firm Truid

Nordic email service Kivra, which handles official communication between citizens, companies and government agencies, has taken a step towards developing its identity wallet capabilities by acquiring digital ID company Truid.

Kivra says that the acquisition will put the company in alignment with Europe’s plan for an EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and on a path toward joining digital mail and identity wallets.

“We are already seeing a growing need for individuals to share their information securely and on their own terms,” says Kivra’s CEO Henrik Lönnevi. “Kivra and digital identity wallets go hand in hand, and with Truid’s expertise, we can accelerate the development of a platform that ensures secure data sharing.”

The email service has over 6 million users in Sweden and Finland who receive digital invoices, receipts, payslips and governmental communication from more than 52,000 senders. The Stockholm-headquartered company is also used by the Swedish Tax Agency and Social Insurance Agency.

Sweden-based Truid’s product and technology team will become part of Kivra, according to the firm’s release. The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

The digital ID company offers eIDAS-compliant identity verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud prevention, digital signatures, candidate background checks and more. The collaboration will allow users to share information with trusted parties through Kivra, it says.

“When we started our cooperation with Kivra at the end of last year, we found a partner that shared our commitment to personal integrity, and with a fantastic vision for working with users to reap the benefits of digitalization, while ensuring that they stay in charge of their presence online,” Truid’s Founder and CEO Anders Borg Sundgren said on LinkedIn.

Kivra is expecting that its platform will rise in popularity in Finland where the country’s government plans to replace paper communication with digital messages.

