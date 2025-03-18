NADRA and NIRA work to advance Somalia’s digital identification program

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) remains committed to helping Somalia reach new milestones in its national ID card issuance and general digital transformation pursuits. A reaffirmation of this commitment was displayed recently when some NADRA officials visited the country to discussion advance existing collaborative efforts.

The team paid the visit to Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), according to a NADRA news release.

While in Mogadishu, the high-level NADRA delegation, led by its Chief Project Officer, Rehman Qamar held talks with NIRA top officials, government representatives as well as other important personalities in Somalia’s identity landscape.

The discussions touched on ways of expanding and solidifying Pakistan’s support for Somalia as the nation in the Horn of Africa works to build a robust digital public infrastructure and facilitate life for its citizens.

NADRA is supporting Somalia’s ongoing digital transformation journey, helping to set up the country’s national identification system (SNIDS). This year, the partnership is focused on modernizing and digitizing Somalia’s civil registration and vital statistics system which is the foundation for legal identity in the country.

The recent conversation by both parties signifies their determination to ramp up efforts on the project.

Apart from donating important ID card equipment and related deliverables, NADRA says it is also working closely with NIRA authorities to “introduce cutting-edge biometric verification services, an online enrollment portal, and self-enrollment applications.”

These initiatives, it noted, aim to accelerate the SNIDS enrollment drive while enhancing secure Know Your Customer (KYC) services for both public and private sector organizations in Somalia.

NADRA’s identity management strides and its support for countries like Somalia are part of the successes Pakistan’s ID authority is celebrating this year as it clocks 25. A celebratory silver jubilee event in this regard took place recently and attended by leading authorities.

NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) is the commercial arm of NADRA. NTL has established a strong international portfolio through the provision of digital identity, biometric authentication, and e-government solutions to large-scale projects across several countries.

