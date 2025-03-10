NADRA urges citizens to follow death registration process

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a fervent appeal, urging citizens to follow up death registration processes for their relatives in line with existing legal requirements.

NADRA made the appeal over the weekend, insisting that cancelling the legal identity of a person who has passed away is a legal obligation in the country, Ary News reports.

The process to cancel the national ID card of a deceased person culminates in the issuance of a cancellation certificate, an official registration document issued by NADRA to terminate the identity card of a dead citizen.

It can be followed up by the deceased’s child, spouse, parent or any other legally-recognized relation who holds a valid national ID card or a national ID card for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

According to NADRA, just around seven million deaths have so far been registered in union councils, with a huge number of active ID cards believed to belong to those who no longer live.

As part of the drive to sensitize citizens about the importance of obtaining cancellation certificates for their close ones, NADRA says it has been sending SMS notifications.

The ID authority has also explained that there is no cost involved in obtaining a cancellation certificate, and that the application processes can be completed in any of its identity registration offices around the country. For those who have death registration documents with incorrect information, NADRA has urged them to visit union council secretariats for the necessary corrections.

Death registration will curb misuse of ID cards

NADRA has underlined the importance of death registration, noting that it is meant to curb the misuse of national ID cards belonging to people who have died. The authority is also insisting that meeting the ID card cancellation requirements will help family members avoid legal infringements and other administrative complications in the future.

In December last year, NADRA issued guidelines for obtaining a cancellation certificate, reminding citizens at the time that it was mandatory to ensure the cancellation of a deceased person’s national identity card within 60 days of their passing, in line with Section 17-A of the NADRA Ordinance.

Apart from death, NADRA says a cancellation certificate can also be obtained in other scenarios including cases of surrender of Pakistani nationality, dual nationality agreement, divorce or being in possession of two or more ID cards. Pakistan has also had problems in the past of national ID cards issued to foreigners.

The call from NADRA comes at a time when there are global concerns about the generally low rate of death registration, despite it being a vital component of legal identity.

There has therefore been a global push to improve death registration given that accurate death registration improves the quality if CRVS data and supports SDG Target 16.9 to provide legal identity for all, as well as SDGs related to the delivery of social protection (SDG 1) and maternal health services (SDG 3).

