FB pixel

Nigeria facilitates student loans with G2P biometric card as NIN enrollment passes 117M

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Nigeria facilitates student loans with G2P biometric card as NIN enrollment passes 117M
 

Nigeria has reported new progress in the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) with the figure now above 117.3 million, as of February. This announcement was made recently by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), which has also concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for issuance of the recently announced multipurposed biometric card to students for a loans scheme.

According to information on the NIMC dashboard, the number of unique NIN enrollment records as of February 28, stands at 117,361,324, with the State of Lagos having the highest cumulative figure of 12.6 million.

The dashboard information also shows that of the 117 million registrants, 56.5 percent of them are male, corresponding to 66.2 million people, while 43.5 percent, representing 51 million persons, are female.

While Lagos State tops the log with 12.6 million digital IDs issued, the States of Kano (10.2 million), Kaduna (6.9 million), Ogun (4.9 million), and Oyo (4.5 million) complete the top five states with the most enrollments.

Nigeria’s ongoing digital ID enrollment project was recently revised by the World Bank with a new target for the country to issue at least 180 digital IDs by December 2026.

G2P cards to streamline student loans scheme

Sometime last year, the NIMC announced plans to introduce a new multipurpose card with several benefits summed up under three key functions, one of which is the social inclusion aspect to facilitate Government-to-People (G2P) payments.

In January, the NIMC said the launch of the card was imminent, and highlighted that it will greatly drive economic growth and financial inclusion in the country.

As part of the development, the NIMC has now signed an MoU with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), to begin issuance of the cards to students to streamline the processing of student loans and other administrative transactions, writes Nigeria Communication Week.

Going by the terms of the MoU, the biometric payment card will enable students access their financial assistance packages without necessarily waiting for bank transfers into their accounts. They could use the card at ATMs, POS machines, mobile and even web-based payments platforms for different services.

The Director General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote said after the signing of the MoU, as quoted, that “the biometric-enabled cards are unique in promoting digital and financial inclusion because of the layers of features in them.”

“They cannot be forged or faked. They have features that make cash available in students’ wallets, the students can easily access their allowances, buy books and make transfers without waiting for banks. The cards operate online and offline,” she said.

NELFUND Managing Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, also praised the NIMC for the initiative, stating that it will greatly simplify identity verification for students and how they access loans and other services related to their academic journey.

Early this year, the NIMC also said it was working on a plan to link the NIN with the student ID card in order to streamline the ID verification for administrative purposes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facial recognition tender for Toronto police draws interest from major vendors

Eleven biometrics providers, including large international firms, are vying to provide Toronto police with a new facial recognition system, which…

 

Liberia launches digital public infrastructure project with $30M World Bank funding

The government of Liberia has flagged off a digital transformation project that seeks to expand its digital ID coverage and…

 

New Workforce MFA from iProov offers scalable, device-independent authentication

A new biometric authentication product from iProov aims to address the scourge of account takeover. A release from the UK…

 

KILT, Youverse and Key State Capital on challenges for decentralized identity in EU

The digital world is facing a host of problems when it comes to proving people’s identity, ranging from privacy and…

 

Queensland digital license app: global blueprint for mDLs, or in need of replacing?

An Australian government official is calling for an app that would allow users to access government licences and permits in…

 

UK, Hong Kong plan digital IDs for businesses

The UK Minister of AI and Digital Government Feryal Clark says exploring a digital company ID could strengthen the country’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS