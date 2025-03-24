FB pixel

OpenID’s AuthZEN standard gets star treatment at London showcase

| Joel R. McConvey
At this week’s Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit in London, non-profit open digital ID standards group OpenID Foundation is showcasing what a release calls “a major milestone in fine-grained authorization interoperability” in the OpenID AuthZEN standard.

The foundation says the proposed standard “bridges the gap between Policy Decision Points (PDPs), identity providers, and API gateways, ensuring seamless and standardized authorization across enterprise IT environments.” Fifteen participants from the AuthZEN Working Group are running demos of real-world interoperability with the standard, showing how  different API gateways and authorization services communicate over the OpenID AuthZEN standard.

Omri Gazitt, AuthZEN co-chair and CEO of working group member Aserto, says “AuthZEN is gaining momentum as the long-awaited interoperability standard for unifying the fragmented fine-grained authorization space. Standardization is critical as organizations struggle with inconsistent, unscalable, and insecure authorization frameworks. This is a great opportunity for implementers to showcase their progress and for the industry to see interoperability in action.”

Per the release, AuthZEN offers policy-based authorization, dynamic separation of duties, enforcement of the principle of least privilege, and continuous authorization enforcement. It helps maintain compliance and auditability, to ensure transparency and security.

Visitors to the AuthZEN showcase are also invited to see implementations of OpenID’s Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP) and the returning Shared Signals Framework (SSF). Nine participants will showcase implementation of SSF and Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol (CAEP): SGNL, Google, IBM, Okta, Omnissa, Relock, SailPoint, Thales and Beyond Identity.

