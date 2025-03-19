SSA ID verification overhaul sparks backlash over accessibility and security

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is mounting a significant overhaul of its identity verification procedures in a move that is supposed to bolster security and prevent fraudulent activity, but which may end up creating more problems than it will solve. That is, if there were ever legitimate ID verification problems like Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claims that needed fixing to begin with.

DOGE initially announced plans to eliminate the ability to access retirement and disability services by phone, but it was a move that was reversed following widespread criticism. It was then that SSA, or rather DOGE, decided to implement stricter identity proofing measures that will still require untold millions of Americans to have to visit SSA field offices to manage their Social Security benefits, update their direct deposit information, apply for Medicare, file disability claims, and other key services that individuals depend on throughout their lives.

And this all comes as SSA offices are being shuttered across the nation by the Trump administration through DOGE. It’s a controversial move that is seen as a harsh indicator of the major shift DOGE is instituting at SSA that will affect the way Americans will have to interact with SSA – a shift that has ignited a storm of backlash over security, accessibility, even legality.

SSA has long faced challenges in safeguarding the personal data of millions of Americans and has cited the growing threat of identity fraud, particularly in direct deposit transactions, as a primary driver behind the shift. One major component of the agency’s evolving digital identity strategy is its partnership with ID.me, which was awarded a five-year, $5 million contract in 2020 to enhance identity proofing and authentication for online services.

ID.me, a rapidly growing digital identity wallet, has since verified over 65 million users to federal Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) standards, with over 139 million digital wallets issued as of February 2025. Despite these advancements, SSA announced in July 2024 that users who created accounts before September 2021 would need to transition to Login.gov, a move that had already seen over five million users migrate by that time.

To safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity, SSA announced that over the next two weeks it will transition to stronger identity proofing procedures for both benefit claims and direct deposit changes. Individuals seeking these services who cannot use their personal my Social Security account, which requires online identity proofing, will then need to visit a local Social Security office to prove their identity in person. At the same time, the agency will expedite processing all direct deposit change requests – both in person and online – to one business day.

Previously, individuals could verify their identity through phone calls or online knowledge-based authentication methods, but SSA officials have said these methods are no longer reliable. The Trump administration has now introduced additional measures requiring in-person identity verification for certain Social Security services, effective March 31. These changes mandate that individuals unable to verify their identity online through the “my Social Security” portal must visit a local SSA field office. This policy affects new applicants and existing beneficiaries seeking to update direct deposit information. As SSA continues transitioning users toward secure digital authentication via Login.gov and ID.me, in-person verification mandates are expected to reduce reliance on these platforms for specific services.

And while SSA insists that these measures are necessary for fraud prevention, critics argue that they will disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, particularly elderly individuals, people with disabilities, and those residing in rural areas with limited access to SSA field offices.

Retiree advocates have raised concerns that requiring in-person visits will impose undue hardship on individuals with mobility issues or those who lack reliable transportation. These concerns are exacerbated by the fact that SSA is simultaneously planning to close field offices and reduce its workforce, which critics argue will create even more service bottlenecks and disruptions.

Over the years, the number of beneficiaries has steadily increased while staffing levels have declined, creating a widening gap in the agency’s ability to efficiently serve the public. Currently, SSA operates with its lowest staffing level in 25 years, resulting in widespread service delays, extended wait times, and restricted in-person availability for critical services.

The agency’s current staffing reductions and office closures though are part of a broader federal government restructuring effort spearheaded by DOGE and Musk, who has frequently expressed skepticism about Social Security’s sustainability. He recently described Social Security as a “Ponzi scheme,” and has pushed for sweeping government spending reductions – often recklessly.

DOGE said leases for 47 SSA field offices across multiple states, including Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, have already been or will soon be terminated. Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek downplayed the closures, saying many of the closed offices were small remote hearing sites with limited public interaction. Still, combined with the new identity verification requirements, office closures will lead to an increase in wait times and service delays. SSA field offices will now be handling millions more in-person transactions.

Dudek is seen as part of the problem. He was a mid-level analyst at SSA before being elevated to acting commissioner when DOGE arrived and has openly stated that the DOGE operatives at SSA are effectively in charge of day-to-day operations. Dudek also acknowledged that their inexperience may lead to significant errors and expressed deep concerns about the stability of SSA during a recent closed-door meeting.

SSA’s restructuring efforts have not gone unnoticed by lawmakers. Representative John Larson, the top Democrat on the House Committee on Ways and Means’ subcommittee on Social Security, has accused the administration of deliberately engineering chaos at SSA to justify dismantling the system. Larson said that by forcing seniors and disabled Americans to enroll online or in person at already understaffed field offices, rather than over the phone, the administration is effectively making it harder for people to access their benefits.

Larson said “an internal memo outlining the Social Security Administration’s plans was leaked to Popular Information … would require anyone who is attempting to enroll in benefits over the phone to either confirm their identity online or go into a field office, which would mean a 14 percent weekly increase in office traffic. Under the direction of Trump-Musk, SSA has already begun implementing a plan to consolidate regional offices and cut staff.”

These concerns have been echoed by labor unions, which last week filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block DOGE from accessing sensitive SSA data. The unions argue that DOGE’s involvement in SSA operations threatens the integrity of the program and could erode public trust. An affidavit in support of an amended complaint and motion for emergency relief filed by the unions seeks to halt DOGE’s alleged illegal seizure of personal, confidential, private, and sensitive data on millions of Americans from SSA databases.

Beyond its new identity verification protocols, SSA is also implementing technological measures to combat fraud. One of the agency’s key initiatives is the adoption of the Department of Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service’s Account Verification Service (AVS), which is supposed to provide real-time bank verification for SSA to detect and prevent fraudulent direct deposit change requests. By integrating AVS into its operations, SSA says it will enhance payment integrity and reduce the annual $100 million in direct deposit fraud losses it alleges. However, DOGE’s activities at the Treasury department have also been problematic and under litigation.

Despite SSA’s emphasis on fraud prevention, there is growing apprehension about how these changes will impact Social Security beneficiaries. According to a memo obtained by CNN, SSA’s internal estimates indicate that the new verification requirements will increase the number of in-person visitors to field offices by 75,000 to 85,000 per week, a surge that could strain already limited resources. More than four million additional Americans are estimated will need to visit SSA offices annually to update their banking information and apply for benefits.

If accurate, it’s estimated that there will be between 3.9 million and 4.4 million additional visits to SSA offices annually, at a time when SSA is already struggling to process existing claims in a timely manner. SSA data from February 2025 revealed that only 44.9 percent of benefit claim appointments were scheduled within 28 days, meaning a substantial number of applicants were already experiencing delays before the new policies took effect.

Critics argue that if the DOGE measures were being introduced in the context of expanded SSA resources and personnel, they might be more manageable. However, former SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley told Congress SSA cannot “keep doing more with less.” He pointed out that by the end of fiscal year 2024, SSA was serving seven million more beneficiaries with 7,000 fewer full-time staff members than in 2015.

Beyond the debate over identity verification methods, SSA is grappling with financial challenges in sustaining its electronic Consent-Based Social Security Number Verification (eCBSV) system. Launched in 2020 to combat synthetic identity fraud, the system has cost SSA $62 million, yet only $25 million has been recouped through user fees – far below its cost-recovery goal by 2027.

Despite synthetic identity fraud leading to losses exceeding $128 million in 2021, financial institutions have been slow to adopt eCBSV, with most transactions handled indirectly to avoid direct fees. SSA raised user fees in 2023 without public input, discouraging participation, and with no major efforts underway to boost adoption, eCBSV’s financial sustainability remains in question.

While SSA’s in-person verification policy could reduce reliance on Login.gov and ID.me for some services, the broader trend toward digital authentication continues. As in-person service options become increasingly limited due to office closures and workforce reductions, more beneficiaries will soon find themselves dependent on online verification. However, SSA’s ability to balance security with accessibility remains a contentious issue, especially as public frustration mounts over service delays, office closures, and the financial viability of its identity verification programs.

