Bhutan aims to upskill its citizens and grow awareness of national ID app

Bhutan, the Himalayan mountain kingdom better known for its Buddhist traditions and sublime scenery, also happens to be a recognized leader in DPI. But it seems its (more older) citizens need lessons about the digital sphere.

The Bhutan National Digital Identity, and Bhutan NDI app, was launched in October 2023 and enjoys more than 200,000 users (the country’s total population is around 786,000). But many Bhutanese remain unaware of the app and so the country’s GovTech Agency is beginning awareness programs to remedy this, which is seemingly designed to get more older citizens to download the app and learn how to use it.

The Bhutan NDI is a mobile wallet allowing individuals to store personal information and to access government and business services. Bhutan is also leveraging blockchain technology as it charts a digital future. But the digital transformation will require a more knowledgeable citizenry who have the awareness and skills to realize the potential.

The Bhutan NDI is launching an NDI Xcelerator Programme to this end — a paid training program that focuses on Bhutan NDI’s core products, Ngotag and Verifiable Credentials in Digital Identity Wallet. The program will run May 8 to June 6 with participants gaining technical skills in blockchain-based decentralized identity.

The month-long program will see trainees building a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) using the NDI Wallet software development kit and incorporating credential issuance, verification and exchange functions. The NDI Xcelerator Programme will train 20 people, with each participant receiving a stipend, and is designed to address the local skills shortage.

Separately, but relatedly, the GovTech Agency has been busy as it introduced a Digital Skilling Program aimed at increasing participation in the digital economy and improving digital skills. The program is aimed at employed individuals “especially aged 40-49,” according to the official website, and unemployed people who want to boost their digital competencies.

The program takes 12 days after which successful participants will gain IC3 Foundation Digital Literacy Certification, which is a globally recognized credential in digital literacy. Interested individuals have until April 30 to apply, with registration available via this site.

As of March 31, Bhutan NDI has issued 234,568 foundational IDs to Bhutanese citizens and foreign workers in the country, according to a report by Kuensel. In addition, Bhutan NDI has been successfully integrated with the country’s three major financial institutions: Bank of Bhutan, Bhutan National Bank, and Bhutan Development Bank, allowing customers to open bank accounts remotely.

Bhutan NDI has integrated with telecom companies as well, enabling the online application for SIM cards, with users able to receive a mobile number as a verifiable credential, and update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Bhutan NDI employees are also developing Cloud Wallet, which is aimed at helping rural residents with limited internet and smartphone access.

