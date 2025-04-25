Biometric Update Podcast looks at the road to a global standard for age assurance

Episode 2 of the Biometric Update Podcast is a dispatch from the 2025 Global Age Assurance Standards Summit, held from April 7-10.

As governments move to regulate online content, age assurance has become a topic of intense debate. The road to common understanding requires global collaboration, and a common point of reference. These are the objectives of the summit, hosted by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS). This year, it took place in Amsterdam, and featured a plenary-style conference room as well as mini-theatres and standards working groups.

On the ground, talk turned often toward new age assurance initiatives that governments are rolling out – potentially setting themselves up as competitors to the private firms that have already paid for government certification. Another common discussion point was where in the stack age assurance technology should go, and who should be legally liable. Over three days of discussions, it became clear that age assurance is possible, and that the tech can be quite simple – but social, cultural, ethical and legal specifics around the globe make it a deeply complex issue.

Hosted by Joel McCOnvey, episode 2 features insights from the ACCS’s Tony Allen, Yoti’s Julie Dawson, and Biometric Update Editor-in-Chief Chris Burt.

Article Topics

Age Assurance Standards Summit (2025) | Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age estimation | age verification | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | Yoti