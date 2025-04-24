Cambodia introduces new eID card with biometrics and QR codes

The Cambodian government has issued instructions for ID cards and their new form. This includes the card’s design, features, validity and age requirements, reports the Khmer Times.

The sub-decree and its principles are stated in the Law on Civil Status, Civil Status Statistics, and Identification. The new identity card will be available in both physical and electronic formats, with the former carrying an embedded electronic chip while there is a QR code for secure identification for the two versions. All Cambodian nationals aged 15 and above will be issued the new identity card valid for 10 years. Existing identity cards will be valid until they expire.

Digital collection of biometric information – fingerprints, iris scans, face biometrics, voice – will be carried out for identification purposes. Each individual will be assigned a personal identification code, a unique number. The sub-decree was signed by Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet and was proposed by Minister of Interior Sar Sokha.

The Cambodian identity card will include the card number, a personal identification code, biographic and biometric data, and the digital identity QR code. Biographical information will include the person’s surname and given name, gender, height, date of birth, place of birth, Cambodian nationality status, current address, signature, contact number and email address.

Biometric information will include fingerprints, iris scans, face biometrics, and voice, all of which are digitally collected for identification purposes. The Cambodian ID’s personal identification code is assigned during first registration or when applying for a replacement card. The new identity card will have an embedded electronic chip. For individuals aged 60 or over, the new identity cards will be valid for life, while for those younger than 60 the validity period is 10 years.

The sub-decree states: “The electronic identity card is the identification data of Cambodian citizens in electronic form that can interact with other systems for digital services.”

Cambodia is in the process of rebuilding its civil registration and identity system to provide universal legal identity for its citizens. The 2023 Law on Civil Registration, Vital Statistics, and Identification (CRVSID) integrates civil registration with digital public infrastructure (DPI), relying on documentary evidence and manual verification for accuracy and safety.

In addition, Cambodia’s IDPoor program is improving social protection through digital solutions, resulting in targeted financial aid. Cambodia is improving interoperability between digital identity, social welfare, and government with funding from the UNDP, Vital Strategies, and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

