Guyana preparing to issue new biometric ID cards from 2026

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
The Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, has told citizens that there are plans to begin issuing new generation biometric ID cards from the second quarter of 2026.

According to Guyana Chronicle, the move is to strengthen the Guyanese identity system and make a distinction between citizens and foreigners living in the South American nation.

In a recent exchange with some youth of the country, Jagdeo explained that the new ID card plan aligns with the vision of the government to put in place a modern national ID system that will transform how people get access to services in the public and private sectors.

He further explained that the biometric ID cards for citizens will offer them some additional benefits, meaning they will be able to get preferential treatment for some transactions. For aliens, their cards will be designed and coloured differently.

Among the many expected benefits, the VP said the new biometric cards will be critical in pushing ahead the country’s financial inclusion agenda as holders can use it to open bank accounts and carry out other financial transactions requiring reliable identification. He added that it will also be useful in border control, enabling immigration officials to know who is entering or exiting the country through real-time monitoring.

Early this year, Guyana disclosed that $4.8 million from its 2025 national budget will be allocated to the digital ID project which has the involvement of Veridos.

The planned rollout of the new biometric ID card is part of broader digital transformation efforts undertaken by the country to modernize public services, improve government efficiency and step up the security of the country.

The country’s digital transformation roadmap is anchored on an ICT Masterplan 2030 which seeks to transform sectors such as healthcare, public administration and digital government, education, finance, and transportation using state-of-the-art digital technologies. The strategic framework is intended to achieve three major goals: put the country on the path to sustainable development and growth, improve the quality of life of citizens and make the country more competitive on the international scene.

