Guyana national digital ID project gets $4.8M in 2025 budget

The government of Guyana has allocated $1 billion (US$4.8M) for national e-ID cards, as part of a budget presented last week by finance minister Dr. Ashni Singh.

According to a government website’s summary of the budget, the commitment to “digital solutions in government” will see the national e-ID system begin rollout this year, with the distribution of biometric e-ID cards, which will eventually be mandatory for citizens.

In his four-hour budget speech, Singh reportedly acknowledged the importance of digital solutions to enhance the delivery of public services. According to Stabroek News, the minister has “passed a range of legislative measures aimed at streamlining operations and improving transparency.”

The government is also advancing initiatives aimed at “modernising identification systems and services, with a new Electronic Passport Control System at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.”

And “the Education Management Information System is being implemented in over 1,000 schools to enhance data collection, with full deployment expected by the end of 2025.”

Increase in e-ID budget for cards using biometrics from Veridos

The billion-dollar infusion comes as part of a push by the current government to implement e-governance and advance digital transformation in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and transportation.

Last year’s budget allocated $783.4 million (US$3.75M) for the deployment of the e-ID system, with Veridos selected to provide biometrics for the digital ID cards, in a contract valued at US$35.4 million. The biometric ID cards are designed to reduce identity theft and fraudulent activities, as well as simplify access to a wide range of services.

The boost to digital ID in 2025 reflects a general expansion of Guyana’s budget, which, at $1.382 trillion, is 20.6 percent larger than last year’s. It is aimed in part at reaching remote rural communities with access to digitized services.

In addition to its national digital ID program, Guyana has invested in biometric surveillance via high-resolution smart cameras across multiple regions for 24-hour surveillance. Biometric data, including facial recognition, is also being integrated into a central database in the name of bolstering national security.

Political rift over biometric voting system widens

Meanwhile, the use of biometrics in the country’s upcoming election continues to be a flashpoint for political conflict. A coalition of political parties called A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has been pressuring the election management agency (GECOM) to make a decision on deploying biometric voting systems for voter registration and identity verification.

Last week, according to Village Voice News, the chairperson of GECOM, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, ruled against the implementation of biometrics in voting systems for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, which are expected in October or November.

Singh argues that there simply isn’t enough time before the election to get biometric systems up and running according to protocol, factoring in the time needed for stakeholder consultations, biometric equipment procurement, staff training and public education.

Her opponents are not convinced, arguing that much of the infrastructure for using fingerprint biometrics in elections is already in place.

