Guyana political parties urge GECOM to decide on election biometrics now

A political alliance in Guyana – A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) – has told the election management agency (GECOM) that a decision on whether to incorporate biometrics in to the electoral process or not, must be taken now as general elections in the country are expected by the end of the year.

The call from the coalition of political parties formed in 2011 comes just months after GECOM released a report detailing findings of a feasibility study on the integration of biometrics into the South American nation’s electoral system.

The report presented by Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud noted that while biometrics hold great promise for the organization of streamlined and credible elections, the system would be costly for the country to implement.

With general elections scheduled to take place either in October or November this year, APNU thinks the election management agency needs no further delay on taking a definitive decision on the matter.

One of the political parties of the APNU alliance which has been vocal about election biometrics is the People’s National Congress (PNC).

In a press statement issued early this month, the party called on GECOM to take concrete steps aimed at introducing a biometric voter registration system as well as biometrics in the later stages of the electoral process such as for voter verification and result management.

In the statement posted to its Facebook page, APNU said it aligns with the findings of the feasibility study which largely favour the implementation of a biometric system.

“GECOM must now urgently advance the process to ensure the use of fingerprint biometrics becomes a reality for the 2025 elections,” a part of the statement reads.

It adds: “Chairperson Claudette Singh must realize that her role as chair must extend far beyond that of a glorified returning officer, as she is not there merely to count the votes of the six commissioners. She must see her role as a mission to guarantee accurate and credible elections in which Guyanese can have full confidence.”

Buttressing its argument, APNU cites the example of Ghana where the use of biometrics in elections is said to be maturing.

“We in the Opposition believe, from experiences in other countries such as Ghana, that GECOM can ensure there is biometrics. Ghana, during Covid 19 and all the challenges it posed, implemented biometrics in under two months. It is important to note that Ghana has 17 million registered voters in comparison to Guyana’s 750,000,” it states.

GECOM Commissioner slams delays in making decision

Meanwhile, also speaking on the issue, GECOM opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander, regrets that the commission wasted time during the Yuletide recess whereas there are important decisions they had to make.

Alexander regrets, as quoted in a report by Credible Sources, that throughout their discussions on the adoption of a digital registration and biometrics system by GECOM, there has been a clear divide among Commissioners even if those speaking against it have no tangible reasons.

“We spent approximately two months discussing this matter, and in those discussions, there was a clear divide,” he said.

“I dare say that the commissioners nominated by the opposition gave very good reasons why biometrics should be introduced. For the other commissioners, some of them hardly spoke on the matter, and those who spoke [against] could give no real sound and objective reasons.” He also blamed the GECOM chair for not having a clear position on the issue.

Alexander has been an ardent advocate for the adoption of biometrics for elections in Guyana.

Belize, Nigeria plan biometric voter registration drives

In separate developments but related to biometric voter registration, Belize says it is preparing to dispatch mobile teams to remote areas to enroll voters ahead of general elections expected by year-end.

Love FM indicates that the mobilization is being made by the country’s Elections and Boundaries Department to serve areas where citizens find it difficult reaching its offices. The first teams were expected today in San Antonio village.

To make voter registration smooth, the department is working to enable thousands of persons pick up their processed ID cards. For new registrants, documents needed as proof of ID include a Belizean birth certificate or nationality certificate alongside a social security card or a signed and certified photograph.

In Nigeria, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) will begin in the first quarter of this year, according to People’s Daily.

