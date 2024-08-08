PNG, Guyana look to biometrics to address election irregularities

As the use of digital technology in electoral processes keeps expanding around the world, recent developments in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Guyana strengthen the belief that biometric systems can contribute to credible elections and democratic growth.

A lengthy of exposure of millions of voters’ personal information in the UK, however, shows the risk that incompetent data management poses to electoral systems.

Biometric voting app developed in PNG

A 30-year-old in Papua New Guinea has developed what he calls the PNG Biometric Voting Mobile Application, which if deployed, could reduce electoral fraud.

According to Post Courier, the app is meant to enable voters cast their ballot online with little room for hassles and intimidation common on the day of elections. Also, it has the potential to curb instances of fraud, bribery, electoral violence, and even reduce the cost of organizing elections borne by the government.

The developer of the app, Dixon Kumis, says it will be integrated with other services such as schools, health facilities, and law enforcement institutions.

Kumis said he expects support “from the right people” to see if his idea can materialize in the not-too-distant future.

Guyana politicians call for biometrics in elections

In Guyana, the left-wing Working People’s Alliance (WPA) says there should be no snap polls in the country without certain reforms including the introduction of a biometric system for national elections.

In a statement reported by Kaieteur News, the political party notes that for the sake of democracy, the country needs a biometric system for its electoral process, and a reliable voter’s register which is depended on a constitutional amendment which would be delayed if early polls are called.

The WPA claims it has indications the ruling PPP wants to call early elections, citing external pressure from the U.S. government.

As part of the push for credible elections in Guyana, there have been protests in the country calling for a clean voter’s list.

The protesters, mostly members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), have been wielding placards and saying they will keep protesting until their voice is heard. They have been protesting in front of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

There has been an advocacy in Guyana over the years for biometrics to be introduced in the country’s electoral system, to strengthen its march towards democracy and good governance.

In what is some sort of positive response form GECOM, maybe, Guyana Times reports that the election agency is considering feasibility studies for the deployment of biometrics and the installation of surveillance cameras during elections.

Over 177k new voters register for two state elections in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 177, 914 new potential voters in its election database for governorship polls in the States of Edo and Ondo.

According to Punch, Edo has 119,206 new registrants, while 58,708 enrolled in Ondo following the cleaning of the voter’s roll using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

UK voter database left vulnerable for one year after cyber-attack

In an elections data-related development, it has been revealed that the personal data of millions of voters in the United Kingdom was exposed for many months between 2021 and 2022 after hackers gained access to the Election Commission’s database.

The BBC reports citing the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) that within that period, the personal information of around 40 million voters was exposed because the Electoral Commission failed to take pre-emptive action.

Per the report, hackers had access to the electoral database but there is no evidence of any harm or misuse of personal data following the incident.

The hack was possible due to failure to change passwords and make upgrades to the database management software which was said to be available way before the cyber-attack. In the interim, hackers used a legitimate account to access the database by exploiting vulnerabilities in the software, the report notes.

Stephen Bonner, deputy ICO commissioner said hackers would not have succeed with their plan if basic steps had been taken by the Election Commission.

The election agency got a reproach from ICO for the data breach incident. It also acknowledged that it fell short of putting in place the right security measures to avoid the attack, but said it has made the appropriate changes since.

Article Topics

biometrics | elections | Guyana | Nigeria | Papua New Guinea | voter registration