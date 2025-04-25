FB pixel

Kantara welcomes Proof executives

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Kantara welcomes Proof executives
 

The Kantara Initiative has welcomed a new member of its Board of Directors. Renée Hunter, Proof’s general counsel, corporate secretary and head of People Operations, will bring her experience in legal, compliance and policy to the U.S.-headquartered non-profit focused on digital identity.

Hunter is not the only Proof executive within Kantara. Senior Counsel for Product Compliance R&D Yehoshua Silberstein has recently been promoted from Vice Chair to Chair of Kantara’s Identity Assurance Working Group (IAWG). The group gathers industry experts to promote the Kantara Identity Assurance Framework (IAF), which includes standards and guidelines for identity and credential information verification.

The Kantara Initiative performs compliance assessments for digital identity trust frameworks, privacy and security standards, including in official roles for the U.S. and UK governments.

Proof received a Kantara Initiative Trust Mark for its e-signature solution eSign in 2023.

