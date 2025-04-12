FB pixel

Milestone adds anonymization with brighter AI acquisition

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Surveillance  |  Trade Notes
Milestone adds anonymization with brighter AI acquisition
 

Milestone Systems has acquired brighter AI, a Berlin-based provider of anonymization solutions for video data.

The deep learning technology helps to protect people’s identities in public. Its Deep Natural Anonymization solution automatically detects a personal identifier such as a face and generates a synthetic replacement.

The acquisition opens up new opportunities for Milestone, strengthening the company’s video management systems, video surveillance as a service and video analytics offerings beyond security.

The 24 people employed by brighter AI will continue their work as part of a separate business area within Milestone.

 | 

