Smile ID rides Nigeria’s surge in biometric verifications to 200M milestone

Smile ID has completed 200 million identity verification checks across the African continent, after celebrating 150 million checks in June. Simultaneously, the company has published Nigeria’s first eKYC report, offering insights into digital identity trends and fraud prevention in one of Africa’s largest economies.

Smile ID has established itself as a provider of identity verification, face biometrics and KYC checks to help businesses meet regulatory compliance and improve access to financial services. Operating across four key African markets, the company’s tools are used by industries including banking, fintech, ride-hailing, and e-commerce.

“Reaching 200 million identity verifications is a remarkable milestone, one that reflects the trust our clients place in us and the growing demand for scalable identity solutions across Africa. It took us 7 years to achieve our first 100 million checks – we’ve now doubled in just 11 months,” says Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID.

“This rapid growth also highlights the increasing role of digital identity in daily life. Beyond powering onboarding, our SmartSelfie technology now protects millions of high-value transactions with instant AI-powered face authentication.”

Nigeria’s biometric verifications double in 2 years

Biometric verifications in Nigeria have doubled in the past two years and verifications using National Identification Numbers (NINs) have grown by 80 percent, according to Smile ID. The NIN database boasts a 98 percent uptime, enabling consistent and scalable identity verification, the “The State of eKYC in Nigeria 2024” report says.

The report highlights strides in biometric and NIN-based verification systems, and showcases their role in fostering inclusive and reliable digital transactions.

Shile Owoka, executive director at Smile ID, says: “Our latest eKYC report highlights the pivotal role of biometric and NIN-based verifications in fostering trust, driving financial inclusion, and enabling business growth.”

“Nigeria’s advancements in digital identity verification showcase the transformative impact of inclusive and innovative solutions. Our eKYC report highlights the growing trust in biometric and NIN-based verifications, empowering businesses to scale securely and efficiently,” adds Peace Itimi, director of marketing at Smile ID.

“At Smile ID, we’re dedicated to sustaining this progress by delivering reliable, user-centric solutions that simplify KYC processes and unlock growth opportunities across different industries.”

