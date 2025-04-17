NADRA strengthens digital ID security with biometrics and services reforms

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has added biometric login to its Pak ID mobile app, taking a big step toward improving digital ID security for overseas Pakistani nationals. In a separate move to improve operational efficiency within the country, NADRA has announced the closure of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) services at post offices, transferring these identity services to union councils across the country.

Biometric login boosts digital identity security for overseas Pakistanis

The NADRA has integrated biometric verification into its Pak ID mobile application to improve digital security for Pakistanis living abroad, notably those in the UAE. When signing in from a new device, users undergo biometric authentication, which adds another layer of security against identity theft, unauthorized access, and data breaches.

Express Tribune reported that, according to a statement issued by NADRA, the biometric login is designed to protect sensitive user information, particularly for individuals accessing the service remotely. The move is viewed as a vital enhancement to the Pak app, which currently allows Pakistanis living overseas to apply for or renew identity documents, including the Smart National Identity Card (SNICOP), straight from their smartphones without visiting NADRA service centers.

Officials in a statement said that the additional verification step will curb fraudulent activity and boost user confidence in the authority’s digital ID ecosystem. This initiative reflects NADRA’s commitment to securing the digital identity of Pakistanis living overseas. The update also corresponds with Pakistan’s overall digital transformation goals, which include modernizing government services and ensuring safe, efficient access to global digital identity platforms.

Identity services shift to union councils amid cybersecurity concerns

In another move, the NADRA has suspended CNIC services at all Pakistan Post offices, citing cybersecurity concerns and operational inefficiencies. The authority warned of potential future cyberattacks against Pakistan Post’s digital infrastructure, which played a crucial role in the decision.

According to Samma TV News, NADRA officials highlighted that the move is aimed at improving service delivery and making better use of available resources. The equipment in post office centers was underutilized and vulnerable to digital threats. To avoid a security disaster, the same equipment will be relocated and installed in the union councils. With this change, NADRA aims to simplify the CNIC registration procedure while bringing identity services closer to the public at the grassroots level. Establishing registration counters in union councils is also expected to streamline the accessibility and security of citizens’ personal information.

The move is consistent with NADRA’s overall effort to update its infrastructure and solve long-standing inefficiencies. By repurposing existing hardware and shifting services to more secure, government-controlled environments, NADRA intends to improve cybersecurity and user experience in identity registration operations.

The NADRA’s recent initiatives are part of a broader strategy to update and secure Pakistan’s digital identity infrastructure. The authority is trying to build a more secure, accessible, and efficient identity landscape by implementing biometric verification for international users and moving CNIC services to union councils. These solutions not only address present cybersecurity concerns but also prepare the way for future digital service expansion. As Pakistan continues its digital transformation journey, such reforms will be important in building trust, improving service delivery, and ensuring that nationals and the diaspora have easier and more secure access to identity services.

