Odds are good for biometrics firms in the global gambling sector

Gambling has always been a vice associated with certain kinds of criminal activity, but the development of the online gambling industry has opened up new avenues for fraud, money laundering and other digital crimes. As a result, gambling has emerged as a leading sector for the biometrics industry, with nations like Brazil seeing massive growth in its recently regulated gambling industry.

Deepfakes a problem that needs addressing: UK Gambling Commission

A publication from the UK Gambling Commission says it is “aware of an increase in the scale and sophistication of attempts to bypass customer due diligence checks using false documentation, deepfake videos and face swaps generated by artificial intelligence.”

To combat the increase in sophisticated fraud attacks, “operators must consider all information they hold on a customer and, where documents are received from a customer, must ensure that these documents are appropriately scrutinized. Operators need to ensure their staff are appropriately trained to assess customer documentation, including how to identify false and AI generated documents.”

TransUnion, Sumsub, GeoComply named leaders for fraud prevention in gambling

An article in GamblingIQ goes deeper into the problem, looking at the evolving threats of deepfakes and bonus abuse – and handing out plaudits to firms that have proven up to the task of pushing back.

“In its latest industry report, Gambling IQ has recognized TransUnion, Sumsub and Vancouver’s GeoComply as the leading fraud prevention companies in the global gambling sector,” it says. “These industry giants have been commended for their innovative contributions to enhancing security, reducing fraud, and supporting responsible gambling.”

“Tactics such as fake ID and deepfake usage have made it easy for fraudsters to bypass basic verification protocols, with about 80 percent of these scams happening during biometric verification. This surge in deepfake technology, where imposters create realistic but false ID documents, has pushed the industry toward robust AI-powered verification to combat deepfakes and prevent widespread identity theft.”

Other companies included in the larger list of anti-fraud players active in the gambling space include Persona, Facephi, Veriff, Onfido, Regula, Au10tix and Yoti.

SCCG to be preferred reseller of Aware biometrics for gambling industry

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, a major advisory firm in the global gambling industry, has noted how shifting laws have changed Native American tribes’ ability to launch mobile gambling platforms, opening up a potentially significant opportunity for biometrics providers.

SCCG recently expanded its partnership with biometric verification software provider Aware Inc. A release says the renewed agreement sees SCCG becoming a preferred reseller for Aware’s biometric and identity verification products to the global gaming industry, for sports betting, iGaming, social casino, sweepstakes, tribal and regulated gaming markets.

Crystal says the partnership “allows us to give gaming operators access to the most advanced identity technology available. Aware’s biometrics are not only powerful and compliant – they’re designed for real-world implementation across global gaming platforms. It’s a game-changer for operators focused on long-term success.”

Aware’s full platform offers biometric ID verification, age assurance, multi-factor authentication and continuous fraud prevention, as well as document authentication and geolocation.

