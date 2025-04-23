FB pixel

Sift brings FIBR to Sift Console

| Lu-Hai Liang
Sift has directly integrated its Fraud Industry Benchmarking Resource (FIBR) into the Sift product experience, the Sift Console.

Sift says this will give fraud and risk teams immediate access to their own fraud performance metrics compared against industry and global benchmarks without having to leave their operational hub in the Sift Console.

The FIBR integration means Sift Payment Protection customers will be able to compare their own payment fraud, manual review and chargeback rates against the Sift Global Data Network, and filter benchmark data by specific industries for more relevant comparisons.

“Access to credible fraud benchmarking insights has been a big and long-standing challenge for risk teams,” says Armen Najarian, Sift’s chief marketing officer. “Data was both unreliable and had to be stitched together across multiple, questionable sources.” Najarian says the integration will bring about “more confident and efficient” risk decisions. The FIBR Console integration is available now with more information available via Sift’s blog.

Sift is also updating its Partner Program, which is designed to guide partners into revenue opportunities when considering digital risk. The Sift Partner Program will now include multiple partnership categories and deeper ways to interact.

“Our go-to-market partners seek alignment with market leaders who can solve the risk-revenue equation,” said Leslie Lorenco, VP of Global Channel Sales at Sift. “Sift’s platform addresses the spectrum of consumer journey fraud challenges – from account takeover to payment fraud – with identity trust at the core for hundreds of global brands.”

Partner categories are aligned with prescribed annual sales revenue goals, technical capabilities, and product certifications. The categories are Influence Partners, Authorized Resellers and Service Providers. “Our expanded partner program creates a clear on-ramp for partners to tap into a rapidly expanding $40B fraud prevention market while delivering measurable value to their customers,” Lorenco said.

Partners can learn more and apply to the program by visiting the Sift Partner Portal.

 | 

