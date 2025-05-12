50-in-5 DPI campaign adds Jamaica and Mexico

The 50-in-5 campaign which is a collaborative effort aimed at helping countries of the Global South to design, develop, and deploy secure and interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI) continues to grow in membership, with Jamaica and Mexico being the latest countries to join the initiative.

Launched in November 2023 by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank and a coalition of civil society, industry and government partners, the 50-in-5 initiative hopes to get 50 countries develop at least one component of their DPI within five years. These two countries bring the membership of the campaign to 24.

Jamaica’s Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Audrey Marks, said the move reflects the country’s commitment to accelerating its digital transformation efforts.

Jamaica Information Service reports that Marks made the announcement at the 2025 Caribbean DPI summit, emphasizing that “Jamaica sees itself not just as a beneficiary but as a contributor to the global movement around DPI.”

The minister said the development of DPI is expected to contribute significantly to the realization of the government’s objectives under the Streamlining Processes for Efficiency and Economic Development (SPEED) program. This is a Jamaican government initiative launched in 2016 with the aim of helping the government modernize administrative processes and improve the ease of doing business.

“When we implement secure, interoperable and inclusive digital systems, we are not just using technology, we are rebuilding the very experience of Government for our people and businesses. Let us work together, regionally and globally, to modernize our systems, empower people and build governments that work better and faster for everyone,” she is quoted as saying.

Jamaica started issuing its national digital ID at the end of last year, and is also developing a data exchange platform to streamline administrative and business transactions.

Before Jamaica, Mexico also joined the 50-in-5 initiative to share its DPI development experience, as well as learn new ideas and best practices.

Commenting on the move, the Head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency of Mexico (ATDT), José Antonio Peña Merino, said: “Public technology serves to enable people to exercise their rights; that is, it is driven by public utility and aims to close access gaps within the population.”

The ATDT said joining the initiative will enable the country develop and implement DPI that supports the construction of a more inclusive, dynamic and resilient future for the country.

Mexico got approval for the creation of a biometric national ID last month.

