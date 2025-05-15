FB pixel

Au10tix adds continuous, real-time AML risk monitoring to API

| Chris Burt
Au10tix adds continuous, real-time AML risk monitoring to API
 

Au10tix has launched a continuous, real-time risk monitoring capability as part of its anti-money laundering software.

AML checks are traditionally carried out during customer onboarding or periodic reviews, Au10tix says in the announcement, which can leave businesses blind to behavioral anomalies and emerging threats. By proactively scanning authoritative data sources such as over 100 global sanctions lists, politically exposed person (PEP) databases, and adverse media, Au10tix can detect risks as the emerge.

The new API dynamically adjusts the intensity of its screening processes based on the customer’s risk profile and the requirements of the business.

The AML software’s capabilities include checks against more than 1,600 government sites from more than 240 jurisdictions, and 30,000 news sources. It supports a single compliance workflow for KYC and KYB processes, and provides a unified dashboard for biometric identity verification and AML management.

“Mitigating risk requires more than just monitoring — it demands real-time intelligence powered by the best data available,” says Yair Tal, CEO of Au10tix. “By continuously screening against premium data sources, Au10tix enables businesses to detect emerging threats early and act before they escalate.”

Tal took over as CEO of Au10tix just weeks ago, bringing two decades of experience in fintech and AI.

The company’s 2024 Identity Fraud Report highlights the increased scale and frequency of attacks committed with Fraud-as-a-Service tools.

